Seahawks Beat Russell Wilson, Broncos in Seriously Weird Monday Night Football Game

Monday Night Football sent the Denver Broncos, who recently acquired nine-time Pro Bowl Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, to Seattle to kick off both teams' seasons. And Seahawks fans can be forgiven for thinking they were likely to lose to their former star -- who beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII back in 2014.

But then the Monday night game happened, and if you missed the ending, find it on video somewhere and see if you can figure out just what new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett was thinking.

Wilson's former understudy, quarterback Geno Smith, led the Seahawks to a 17-13 lead at halftime. But as the game wound down, Seattle was up by only one point. Wilson has made a career out of staying calm and making last-minute comebacks when necessary. Surely the Broncos would hand its new multi-million-dollar man the ball and stay out of his way?

Not. Tonight. With less than a minute left on the clock, it wasn't Wilson who had the game to win or lose on fourth down. Instead, the Broncos sent him to the sidelines and let kicker Brandon McManus try a 64-yard field goal. He missed.

Let's go to the memes and social media buzz.

New coach is off to a ... start

This was the first game for the Broncos' Hackett, and it was a biggie -- Monday night, national TV audience, going into the lion's den of his new QB's former home stadium. But after that ending, fans were not gentle.

"Can you fire a coach after one game?" was a common sentiment.

Can you fire a coach after one game? — David Mendez (@Babydocdave) September 13, 2022

People crapped on Brandon Staley for a year and he never once did anything nearly as stupid as Hackett just did. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) September 13, 2022

That FG decision was so bad that I reflexively shouted FIRE NAGY after it was kicked.



(I may have PTSD) — The Bizza (@thebizza) September 13, 2022

That was quick pic.twitter.com/ssZEUHGJSb — jose gonzalez (@joseglez) September 13, 2022

He shouldn't make it to the tarmac, my man should get fired in the tunnel before he gets to the locker room — Mike ⭐⭐ (@IrishPhan61) September 13, 2022

I’m not familiar with the analytics that support it’s a better percentage play to run out the clock and try the second longest FG ever rather than let your new HOF QB try to convert a 4th and 5.



But hey, Hackett made sure he didn’t leave any timeouts in the holster. 🙄 — doug mcnamara (@dougjmcn) September 13, 2022

Numerous tweets referenced Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who's often been criticized for mismanaging the game clock.

He went to the Andy Reid 2015 playoffs school of clock management. — Charlie Jones (@Mongolchuck) September 13, 2022

I don't think Andy Reid did anything as dumb as simultaneously losing a football game and destroying his relationship with his starting quarterback in one fell swoop — Cancel Culture Club (@rscottri) September 13, 2022

And some referenced former Broncos coach Vic Fangio.

“Boy that Vic Fangio has terrible clock management and makes head-scratching decisions in key moments of the game.”



Nathaniel Hackett: “Hold my beer.” — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) September 13, 2022

The ghost of Vic Fangio haunts this team. I have no words. — C.C. Hawkley (@seeseehawk) September 13, 2022

Let Russ ... Look?

The Seahawks once tried to make the slogan "Let Russ Cook" take off. But this time, Wilson could only look from the sidelines. Fans noticed.

"Russell Wilson complaining his way out of Seattle only to get benched in favor of his new coach trying the second longest field goal in history is objectively hysterical," wrote one Twitter user.

Russell Wilson complaining his way out of Seattle only to get benched in favor of his new coach trying the second longest field goal in history is objectively hysterical. — Bored Ape Yacht Rock (@HartfordWailers) September 13, 2022

And former Seahawk Richard Sherman delivered a sly dig, referencing the Seahawks' last-second loss in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when a Wilson pass was intercepted at the goal line.

So goal to go situations are tough….. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 13, 2022

Kicking it

McManus' final field-goal attempt was from a whopping 64 yards (58 meters). He usually kicks in Mile-High Denver, where the high altitude's thinner air can actually help kicks soar. But here he was in Seattle, just 175 feet (53 meters) above sea level. Whoops. (Actually, the kick looked to have the distance, but it was wide.)

"Did the Broncos forget to factor in that they are not playing 5,000 feet above sea level when asking their kicker to make the second-longest kick in NFL history?" asked Rodger Sherman of The Ringer.

did the Broncos forget to factor in that they are not playing 5,000 feet above sea level when asking their kicker to make the second-longest kick in NFL history — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 13, 2022

They are quite literally playing AT sea level — Matthew Bradley (@Matthew_B2000) September 13, 2022

I think sea level 64 yarder is the high percentage play there. Wait, let check with 538.. — Seth Aldridge (@Dsethaldridge) September 13, 2022

The distance wasn’t the problem. You just got what was said to be a franchise qb and you took a 64 yarder instead of a fourth and five. With a lot of time left and time outs. — Derek Harris (@dharris_44) September 13, 2022

Time out time

Hackett also took criticism for using the team's timeouts for seemingly no reason as the game seemed to be already over.

"Ok but am I the only one still wondering why Hackett was calling time out with the game literally over?" said one Twitter user. "If anyone has an answer please let me know."

Ok but am I the only one still wondering why Hackett was calling time out with the game literally over? If anyone has an answer please let me know — Andrew Patrick (@AndyMPatrick) September 13, 2022

Hackett calling a time out after he already gave up on the game is a masterclass — Conner (@ScourPatchKid) September 13, 2022

Well Fangio left timeouts hanging.



I was gonna use them



🤷‍♂️ — Nathaniel Hackett (@FauxNateHackett) September 13, 2022

Broncos Coach is that annoying little kid calling time outs in madden down 30 while you kneel the clock out 😭🤣 — CHU (@Chuflocka) September 13, 2022

What a homecoming

In the end, some fans were just happy their former star didn't come back to town and beat them handily.

"I don't care if Seahawks lose all other games but this win is the most I wanted this season," one wrote.