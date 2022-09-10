Real ID: When Is the Deadline, How to Update Your Driver's License and More

Until now, if you've been flying domestically you can usually just flash your driver's license at the security gate and be on your way, But starting this spring, your license or identification will have to be Real ID-approved.



Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, the Real ID Act mandates more consistent and secure standards for identification used for air travel and to enter federal facilities. The Department of Homeland Security was initially going to start enforcing the act on Oct. 1, 2020, but pushed back the deadline with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.



In April 2021, the agency delayed enforcement again until May 3, 2023.

"Extending the Real ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver's licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement at the time.

May might feel far off, but seven months slip by faster than you realize. And with many Department of Motor Vehicle offices still requiring customers to book appointments well in advance, you don't want to leave it to the last minute.



Even if you're already planning on renewing your license in the coming months anyway, you'll likely need to bring more documentation than you normally would.



Here's everything you need to know about the Real ID, including where to apply for one, what you'll need to bring with you and what happens if you don't have one after the May 3 deadline.



What is a Real ID?

Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles

Essentially the Real ID is an enhanced version of your standard state driver's license, intended to help authorities crack down on terrorism and identity fraud.

As of 2022, all 50 states and the District of Columbia are complying with Real ID standards. So if you recently renewed your driver's license it's likely already compliant. If it's been a few years, however, you'll probably have to get it updated.



You can tell by looking at your license: If there is a gold, black or white star in the upper-right corner, you have a Real ID. (There are some minor variations -- California places a white star over the state's bear logo, while Maine puts it in an outline of the state.)

Department of Homeland Security

Ohio Department of Public Safety

How do I get a Real ID?



Whatever state agency issued your driver's license will be responsible for distributing Real IDs. The paperwork required may vary but typically it includes proof of identity and residency and your Social Security number. (Check your state's driver's licensing agency website for what documentation is required for a Real ID.)

After you apply, you'll receive a temporary paper ID until your Real ID-compliant license arrives in the mail about three or four weeks later.

With a few exceptions, the cost of getting a Real ID-compliant license is the same as renewing your license or non-driving ID. If you're not due for a license renewal yet, though, you'll have to pay now.

What happens once the Real ID Act starts being enforced?

As of May 3, 2023, federal agencies, including the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will only accept Real ID-approved licenses and identification cards "for purposes of accessing federal facilities," according to DHS, including airport security checkpoints.

Without one, US adults will have to show a valid passport, even to fly domestically. There are some acceptable alternatives to Real ID-compliant cards, including Enhanced Driver's Licenses, which are issued by Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington state.

The TSA will also accept these other forms of ID:

US Department of Defense ID

Permanent resident cards

Border crossing cards

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo IDs

Can the Real ID be used instead of a US passport for international travel?

No. Real ID cards cannot be used for international travel or for border crossings into Canada or Mexico.

Do I need to get a Real ID-enhanced license to drive?

No, the Real ID is only for the purposes of securing domestic travel and access to federal facilities.

Enforcement of the Real ID Act starting in May will not affect other uses of a driver's license, including verifying an individual's ability to operate a vehicle or proving they are of legal age to purchase alcohol or tobacco.

Does my child need a Real ID?

The Department of Homeland Security does not require children under the age of 18 to provide identification when traveling with an adult companion within the US.



If your child is a minor and traveling alone, they may need to bring a birth certificate or photo ID, depending on the airline. But it does not need to be a Real ID-approved license or identification card.

Will getting a Real ID add me to a Homeland Security database?

No. The Real ID program only establishes a uniform set of security standards, according to DHS, not a national identification card or database.



"Each jurisdiction continues to issue its own unique license, maintains its own records, and controls who gets access to those records and under what circumstances," according to the DHS website.