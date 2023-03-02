Girl Scout Cookie season is well underway and, this year, the organization has launched a new flavor: Raspberry Rally, a vegan cookie that's similar to the beloved Thin Mint, but with a pink raspberry center.



The cookie officially went on sale on Monday, and Girl Scout councils in many regions are already reporting they are sold out.

SOLD OUT! Thank you to everyone who rallied behind the new Raspberry Rally Cookie. 🍪💚 As of now, we are officially sold out, luckily there are nine other delicious cookies to choose from, available online, at all booth sales, and both council cupboards! pic.twitter.com/0bxgSyqNYB — Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore (@GirlScoutsJS) February 27, 2023

"Never in a million years did I think that it would sell out as quickly as it did," Judi Startzman, marketing officer for Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma, told the Oklahoman.

"This is yet another example of what girls learn from participating in the cookie program," Startzman added. "Sometimes things don't go exactly as planned and you have to learn how to pivot."

Some of the $5 boxes are being auctioned off on eBay for as much as $180, though the Girl Scouts strongly discourages the illegal resale of its cookies.

What are Raspberry Rallys?

The Girl Scouts has been releasing a new cookie every season for the past several years. The organization describes the Raspberry Rally as a "thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating."



There are approximately 32 cookies in each box, with a single serving (about four cookies) having 160 calories.

Where can you get Raspberry Rally cookies?

Raspberry Rallys are the Girl Scouts' first online exclusive and only a limited quantity were produced.



"Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their e-commerce business," the organization said in a statement.



Many Girl Scout councils report they're already sold out but you can see if they're available in your area by entering your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or texting "COOKIES" to 59618 for instructions.

What do Raspberry Rally cookies taste like?

Two different bakeries are licensed to manufacture Girl Scout Cookies -- ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers.



There's some variation in ingredients and preparation, so I tried Raspberry Rally cookies from both.

The cookies from ABC Bakers could easily be mistaken for Thin Mints, as they have the same chocolate-coated appearance. They're soft to the bite, with just a bit of crunch and a raspberry flavor that really stands out.

Little Brownie Bakers' version smells more like raspberry, though the flavor isn't as overpowering when you taste it. The cookie has a less artificial taste and a texture that reminded me of a softer shortbread cookie.

