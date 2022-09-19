Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Today: How to Watch or Stream Online, What to Expect

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after reigning for 70 years. Her funeral marks the end of a period of national mourning in the UK that had been in the planning stages for years.

The queen's coffin left Scotland and traveled to Buckingham Palace in London, and then to Westminster Hall. The queen was moved to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral and then to Windsor.

Here's when the queen's funeral will be held, where the queen will be buried and how you can watch the funeral remotely.

When will the queen's funeral be?

The queen's funeral started Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT) at London's Westminster Abbey. The queen was in Westminster Hall for four days leading up to the day of the funeral, giving the public time to pay their respects.

How to watch the queen's funeral

You can view the queen's funeral on TV and online. Here's where to watch.

Where will the queen be buried?

After the funeral service, the queen will be transported from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then to Windsor for her burial. She'll be buried at Windsor Castle next to her late husband, Prince Philip, in St. George's Chapel.



