Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Where She'll Be Buried and How to Watch

Queen Elizabeth II died in her residence in Scotland on Sept. 8 after reigning for 70 years. Her funeral will mark the end of a period of national mourning that has been in the planning stages for years.

Starting in Scotland, the queen's coffin will travel to London and Buckingham Palace and then to Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service, with the king and royal family members in attendance. The queen will lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall before being moved to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Here's when the queen's funeral will be held, where the queen will be buried and how you can watch the funeral.

When will the queen's funeral be?

The queen's funeral will be held on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. EST, 3 a.m. PST) and take place at London's Westminster Abbey. Leading up to the day of the funeral, the queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days, giving the public time to pay their respects.

Where will the queen be buried?

After the funeral service, the queen will be transported from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then to Windsor for her burial. She'll be buried at Windsor Castle next to her late husband, Prince Philip, in St. George's Chapel.

How to watch the queen's funeral

You'll be able to view the queen's funeral on TV and online. Here's where to watch.

Major TV networks, like ABC, CBS, CNN NBC and Fox News

Streaming sites, such as Peacock, YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, Fubo TV and Sling TV

BBC

Sky News

ITV

YouTube

For more information, here's what happens next following the queen's death.