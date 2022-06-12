It's Pride month, when hundreds of brands celebrate the LGBTQ community with rainbow-colored merchandise, capsule collections and special offers. We're sharing some of the coolest Pride offerings for 2022, including T-shirts, sneakers, watches, cosmetics and more.

Some companies have been accused of rainbow-washing, or selling Pride merch while doing little to support LGBTQ organizations or, worse, engaging in practices that are actively harmful to sexual minorities.

All the brands highlighted here are making donations to an LGBTQ cause or giving over a portion of profits from the sales of their Pride goodies.

Check out great Pride season products below.

A&F With a muted colorblock design, this cozy oversized hoodie is suitable for a variety of sizes and genders. It's just part of A&F's gender-inclusive collection, which includes graphic tees, sweatshirts, bike shorts, cologne and more.



Abercrombie is also donating $400,000 to The Trevor Project, the nation's largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Adidas Vibrant doodles from queer Australian artist Kris Andrew Small adorn this gender-neutral tricot fabric track jacket made with 100% recycled materials. Small designed Adidas' Pride capsule collection, which also includes apparel, accessories and footwear, including limited edition Stan Smith Pride shoes. The shoemaker has once again partnered with the British LGBTQ advocacy group Stonewall UK and Athlete Ally, which works to combat homophobia and transphobia in sports.

Apple Apple has released two Apple Watch Pride Edition watchbands for 2022. The regular Sport Loop features the word "Pride" woven into the rainbow band, which includes shades of black, brown and pink to recognize the trans, Black and Latinx communities. A darker Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, featuring a matching rainbow-colored Nike Bounce face, honors "individuals who are expanding sport for future generations," according to the company. Apple continues to support LGBTQ organizations like The Trevor Project, the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (also known as GLSEN) and the Human Rights Campaign.

American Eagle American Eagle has launched Color Your Own Rainbow, a limited-edition Pride collection in collaboration with bi singer-songwriter Maia, aka Mxmtoon.



The capsule collection includes five unisex tees with phrases like "Color your own rainbow," Be you" and "Loving in unity." Other Pride offerings at AE include hightop sneakers, jeans, skirts, short overalls, denim shorts, hoop earing, underwear, socks and even vegan sandals. American Eagle and Aerie are helping the It Gets Better Project fund 50 $10,000 grants -- one in each state -- to support projects empowering LGBTQ youth.

Barkbox For Pride month, this doting doggie subscription service asked designer Derek Rippe, aka The Cute Brute, to develop a collection of offbeat plush toys. The results include Clamantha, a giant clam with an oversized "pearl," and a mustachioed leather-daddy "gaylien" that comes with a rainbow-colored face hugger. A portion of proceeds from the June box benefits the Kaleidoscope Youth Center, which supports young LGBTQ people in Ohio.

Bombas This subtle but stylish unisex calf sock features a navy stripe with a rainbow heart knit at the top, plus bonus rainbow stripes around the foot. Bombas' 2022 Pride collection also includes briefs, trunks, tank tops, tees, tote bags and more. For every item purchased from the Pride collection, Bombas is donating to organizations that assist LGBTQ young people, including Safe Place for Youth in Venice, California, The Door in New York City and Brooklyn's Red Hook Community Center.

MGA Entertainment MGA Entertainment is celebrating Pride with a two-figure set featuring Roxxi and Nevra, the Bratz doll line's first same-sex couple. Dutch designer Jimmy Paul has created unique Pride parade-ready outfits and accessories for both girls. In honor of Pride Month, MGA Entertainment is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project.

Calvin Klein Made from a recycled cotton blend, this comfy pullover with an iridescent rainbow print, drop shoulders and banded hem is part of CK's This is Love collection, which includes boxer briefs, bralettes, trunks, logo caps, jock straps, bikini briefs, tanks, hoodies, tees, bucket hats, shorts, rompers, shorts, joggers and a cut-out swimsuit. Calvin Klein tapped actor boyfriends Justice Smith (Jurassic World Dominion) and Nic Ashe (Queen Sugar) for the "This is Love" marketing campaign, as well as iconic queer director John Waters and muse Mink Stole, musician Snail Mail, members of the House of Xtravaganza and others. This year, the company has committed $400,000 in support of LGBTQ nonprofits like The Trevor Project, PFLAG, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, and the Transgender Law Center.

ChapStick Make sure your lips are perfectly kissable this Pride with ChapStick's cotton-candy flavored Love Wins flavor.



They're for sale in packs of 12 tubes, with all proceeds going to the It Gets Better Project. The company is also donating $25,000 to the It Gets Better Project and encouraging fans to share #ProudLips moments with the #ProudLips filter on Instagram stories and tagging @ChapStick.

Coach Crafted from a rainbow-design canvas and leather, the Tote 24 has two open pockets, a center zip compartment and Coach's hallmark turn-lock closure. It can be carried by hand, slung on the shoulder or worn across the body.



Coach's Pride 2022 collection is its largest yet, with handbags, wallets, sneakers, jewelry and scarves that bring classic designs into the 21st century. This year, the Coach Foundation has contributed to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the UK-based Albert Kennedy Trust, the Point Foundation and the CenterLink Community of LGBT Centers.

Cole Haan On sale through June 30, Cole Haan's new Pride collection reimagines five of the brand's top sandals and shoe styles, available in both men's and women's sizes. The Generation ZERØGRAND, a vegan sneaker in black with subtle rainbow highlights, is made with recyclable materials and a flower-foam sole made from dandelion rubber. Other styles include the GrandPrø Rally Canvas Court Sneaker, the Findra Pool Slide, the 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide Sandal and the GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker. This year Cole Haan is donating $25,000 to support The Trevor Project's work in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ and questioning youth.

Crocs For Pride Month, Crocs has launched a line of 13 specialty "Love is Love" Jibbitz charms celebrating inclusivity and self-expression. The company has also made a donation to GLAAD, which accelerates LGBTQ acceptance through accurate and diverse media representations.

Diesel Diesel partnered with the Tom of Finland Foundation on its Altogether Pride capsule collection, incorporating the iconic artist's erotic works as reinterpreted by seven contemporary creators. Silvia Prada's rayon bowling shirt features a camp collar and a collage of shirtless men digitally printed in grayscale puzzle pieces. On the back is a tag bearing a quote from Tom of Finland himself: "I almost never draw a completely naked man. He has to have a pair of boot or something on. To me, a fully dressed man is more erotic than a naked one." Other items in the capsule collection include Florian Hetz's dark brown hoodie with a photograph of tightly crossed arms, canvas totes with illustrations by Peter Berlin and Michael Kirwan, tees and hoodies with Tom of Finland artwork, plus jockstraps, bras, denim jackets and more.

Disney This year, Disney rebranded its Rainbow Disney Collection as the Disney Pride Collection, incorporating apparel, pins, hats, backpacks, mouse ears and more -- many with the slogan "Belong, Believe, Be Proud." This 100% cotton tee features the Marvel logo in rainbow hues on the front with the words "Power, Heroic, Courage, Strong, Protect, Bold" in rainbow on the reverse -- incorporating the icons of Spider-Man, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and the Black Panther. The collection was designed by LGBTQ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company "and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company," according to a statement from Disney. Through June 30, 100% of profits from the collection -- which includes items with Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and classic Disney characters -- benefit GLSEN, The Trevor Project and other organizations that help LGBTQ youth and families.

Dockers Dockers' Pride collection takes inspiration from the rich history of LGBTQ activism in San Francisco, the company's birthplace. Like all the items in the Say It Loud line, this baby-blue crew tee features whimsical drawings of "Castro birds" by Bay Area artist Richard Ceely which are "meant to inspire all people to let their love soar and to remind us that we're all birds of a feather in pursuit of a life well-lived." The gender-neutral line also features a dyed hoodie, tank top and a versatile pair of khaki shorts. In 2022, Dockers continues its long-standing partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation.

Dr Martens For Pride 2022, Dr. Martens has released an all-white version of its classic three-eyed 1461 Oxford with the colors of the Progress Pride flag running down the side. The shoemaker has also contributed $200,000 to The Trevor Project this year as part of its ongoing partnership with the organization.

Dearfoams Drag queen Nina West has teamed up with Dearfoam on a colorful lineup of unisex slippers, including this comfy slingback with a genuine shearling upper and lining and a bright yellow elastic backstrap. Other items include the Nina West Cozy Classic Clog, a Pride scuff available in seven colorways, a leopard-print Furry Closed Back and an Alpine Brixen Bootie that comes with blue or pink lining. Dearfoams has also donated to the Nina West Foundation, which supports LGBTQ youth and families in Nina's home territory of central Ohio.

DC Comics Hitting shelves June 7, this DC Comics anthology highlights stories featuring LGBTQ superheroes, villains and antiheroes -- including Batwoman, Aqualad, Nubia, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Dreamer and John Kent, aka Superman -- crafted by queer creators like Devin Grayson, Greg Lockard, Kevin Conroy, Travis G. Moore and Jadzia Axelrod. DC Comics is partnering with PFLAG to distribute 10,000 free copies of DC Pride 2022 to libraries across the US.

Every Man Jack This limited-edition Pride collection from the men's grooming company includes a two-in-one shampoo, body wash and aluminum-free deodorant, and comes with free shipping. The formulations -- which incorporate coconut oil, shea butter and witch hazel -- exude a subtle fragrance of cedarwood with notes of rosemary and red sage. A portion of proceeds supports Rainbow Railroad, which helps get persecuted LGBTQ people to safety.

Eyebuydirect The online eyewear company teamed up with trans pop star Kim Petras to launch its Pride for All collection, featuring a variety of multi-hued frames -- like the Sunbeam cat-eye rainbow eyeglasses, available in two colorways. All sales from the Pride for All collection will be donated to benefit The Trevor Project, up to $50,000.

Foot Locker In addition to selling Pride-themed footwear from Converse, Adidas, Vans and other brands, Foot Locker has tapped gender-neutral apparel company Stuzo Clothing for a trio of graphic T-shirts made from 100% ringspun cotton. Foot Locker will be donating $37,000 to The Trevor Project, a leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Fossil Fossil's largest Pride capsule collection to date includes two limited-edition watches, both featuring silver-tone stainless steel cases, leather straps and the word "LOVE" with rainbow graphics on the face. Other offerings include a silicone Apple Watch strap, bead bracelet, ring, card case, bifold and clutch purse. During June, 100% of proceeds from the Pride collection benefit The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $100,000. Fossil will also hand over its social channels to members of the LGBTQ community, using the hashtag #TakeAMinute.

Hollister This polyester-blend black tank from Gilly Hicks comes in sizes XXS to XXXL, bearing "Live Loud, Live Proud" emblazoned on the front with a rainbow drop-shadow. It's part of Hollister and sister brand Gilly Hicks' gender-inclusive collection of tops and bottoms co-created by youth activists at GLSEN. The companies are also donating $250,000 to further the group's mission of creating safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ students.

Guess The limited-edition Guess Watches x The Trevor Project #MomentofPride collection celebrates the Pride Progress flag with three watch styles offering colorful details displayed on their dials and straps. Available in both small and mid-sized cases, the signature #MomentofPride watch features a brushed gold-plated case and bracelet with a rainbow stripe a sunray champagne dial. A sportier version features a steel case with a white silicone stripe bearing the colors of the Pride flag. This year, Guess Watches is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project.

Happy Socks Embodying the mantra "feet have no gender," Happy Socks has launched a special Pride collaboration with gender-free label the Phluid Project. Happy Socks is donating 10% of net sales from all Pride-related products to InterPride, an international association of Pride parades and events. In addition, 10% of all net sales year-round are donated to The Phluid Phoundation, which supports grassroots trans-led and homeless queer youth organizations. .

Harry's The razor subscription service has launched a new genderless Face & Body Pride Shave Set, which comes in a box designed by illustrator Ohni Lisle, includes a razor, an ergonomic green handle, pink shower holder and fun Pride stickers.



In addition to the Harry's website, the Face & Body Pride Shave Set is also being sold at Target and on Harry's partner site, Flamingo, with 100% of sales going to The Trevor Project.

Ikea The Swedish housewares giant has brought back its massive 22x15x14-inch rainbow shopping bag, with 100% of in-store and online proceeds going to The Trevor Project through the month of June (up to $50,000).

J. Crew J. Crew's Pride collection includes this adjustable cotton cap with the word "Everybody" in rainbow lettering on the front and "Love Is For" on the reverse. The retailer has also made a donation to PFLAG, the first and largest organization for LGBT people, their parents, families and allies.

Kay Jewelers Part of the Kay Pride collection, this men's wedding ring is made of brushed14K white gold band with a half-carat of rough-cut diamonds and was co-designed by celebrity couple Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) and Jaymes Vaughan for their own engagement. When a couple gets engaged, the diamonds face out. When they tie the knot, you flip the bands inward. In addition, Kay Jewelers is making a donation to HRC in support of its mission to further LGBTQ equality. Kay Jewelers is making a donation to the Human Rights Campaign in support of its mission to further LGBTQ equality.

Kohl's Kohl's is celebrating Pride 2022 with a new ph by Phluid clothing collection, launched in partnership with the gender-free, queer-owned Phluid Project. The ph by Phluid "Lead with Love" unisex hoodie is made from a cotton-polyester blend, with a drawstring hood and fleece lining. Kohl's is also promoting Pride-themed shoes, accessories and more from Vans, Sonoma Goods and other brands and making a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project.

Levi's For the first time, Levi's 2022 Pride lineup includes a denim corset that features lace-ups with "Go easy on your beautiful self" messaging in rainbow letters. Other items in the Pride 2022 collection include shorts, jeans, tank tops, socks, a trucker jacket, a concert T-shirt with a list of LGBTQ milestones, and a denim Pride skirt with side pleats, charms and pearl shank buttons.



Levi's is also making a $100,000 donation to OutRight Action International, which advances LGBTQ rights globally.

Lush Lush launched this limited edition soap in the wake of Florida's new law limiting classroom instruction on LGBTQ issues. The shimmery gold soap is available online and at Lush's twelve Florida shops, from Miami to Destin. All of the purchase price goes toward the goal of donating $50,000 to Equality Florida, the state's largest LGBTQ advocacy group.

MAC Cosmetics This Pride, rock one or all of MAC's Viva Glam X Keith Haring lipsticks -- available in St. Mark's yellow, canal blue or red haring with a creamy matte or frost finishes that lasts for up to 10 hours. The iconic packaging is inspired by Haring's work, with 100% of proceeds benefiting women and girls, the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV/AIDS.

Magic: The Gathering In celebration of Pride month, Magic: The Gathering is offering a special Pride Across the Multiverse collectible Secret Lair set featuring eight Magic cards with illustrations by LGBTQ artists. Kieran Yanner's Savor the Moment card, for example, celebrates Ral and Tomik's wedding and allows players to take an extra turn. Merlin G.G's Triumphant Reckoning card, meanwhile, honors hard-won victories and allows the return of all artifacts, enchantments and planeswalker cards from your graveyard. Available for preorder through the end of June, the sets are expected to drop on Aug. 5. Half of the proceeds from each set will be donated directly to The Trevor Project.

Mattel Barbie is releasing a special Laverne Cox doll, just in time for Pride Month -- and Cox's 50th birthday -- as part of its Tribute collection. The Emmy nominee wears an original ensemble featuring a deep red tulle gown gracefully draped over a silver metallic bodysuit. Barbie will also be making a donation to TransFamilySOS in Cox's name.

MeUndies MeUndies Pride 2022 lineup includes briefs, boxers, jock straps, thongs, trunks, bralettes and other intimate apparel, all incorporating the colors of the Progress flag and available in sizes XS to 4XL. The subscription underwear company is donating $10,000 -- as well as $115,000 worth of MeUndies -- to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Trans Wellness Center.

Nike Each year, Nike's Be True collection pushes against barriers that keep athletes from being their authentic selves. Dropping June 22, the 2022 Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Be True offers a classic white upper that rubs away to reveal an array of colors beneath, paired with mix-and-match blue, pink and white laces. The lineup also features Nike Max 90 tees and hoodies, Nike Sunday Shorts, the Nike Oneonta Be True sandal and the Nike Cortez Be True sneaker with overlapping swooshes. Nike donated $625,000 to organizations advancing LGBTQ rights in 2021 and continues its partnerships this year.

NOBULL The athletic wear company has launched a Pride Art Work Collection, featuring sneakers, apparel and accessories with bursts of rainbow color designed by athletes from the OUT Foundation using fitness equipment at NOBULL's Miami shop. The Pride Art Work Mesh Runner features a layered mesh upper providing lightweight and breathable support and a breathable, perforated microfiber tongue. And the thick outsole lug easily transitions from indoors to outside. All of the net proceeds from the capsule collection benefit the OUT Foundation's mission to remove barriers to LGBTQ participation in fitness, health and wellness.

Nordstrom This light canvas tote bag comes with shoulder and adjustable crossbody straps and has an interior capacity of about 15 inches. It's part of the Nordstrom Made Brand's limited-edition BP Be Proud Collection, including tops, pants, jackets, dresses and accessories, with sizing XXS to XXXL. The store is also spotlighting Pride offerings from brands like Vans, Phluid Project, Kiehl's, Coach, Toms and Our Place. Nordstrom will be donating 10% of net sales of all BP Be Proud items to Trans Lifeline, up to $250,000.

The North Face The outdoor clothing brand celebrates Pride Month with a collection of jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops, shorts and slides that reinterpret the company's iconic logo with a rainbow twist -- available in adult and kids sizes. Available in black or white, this soft yet durable sleeveless T-shirt is made from a 100% recycled polyester-cotton blend. On the front is the North Face logo, buttressed by the colors of the Progress flag. North Face is also donating $100,000 to Brave Trails, which inspires LGBTQ youth to explore the great outdoors.

NYX Professional Makeup NYX's 2022 Pride Collection includes Ultimate Eye Paints, available in six rainbow hues. These vegan mattifying paints are smooth, smudge-resistant and perfect for your eyes, face and body. They offer bold color blocking, precision application or freewheeling creativity, perfect for your next Pride parade. Other items include This Is Everything Lip Oil, NYX's top-selling Butter Gloss ($5) and its Matte Setting Spray in special Pride packaging. NYX is continuing its partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, with more than $100,000 already donated to date. Shoppers can also round their checkout price up on NYXCosmetics.com to benefit the center.

Olay This limited edition 1.7 ounce jar of Olay's popular night moisturizer offers 24-hour hydration and visibly smooths wrinkles and evens tones without fragrances or synthetic dyes. Olay will also be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project as part of Procter & Gamble's Can't Cancel Pride campaign.

Original Penguin Original Penguin has launched a capsule collection of tees, polos, sweatshirts, hats and other apparel celebrating Pride.



The bold Rainbow Pete Pride T-shirt is 100% cotton with a slim fit and a large Rainbow Pete graphic to grab attention. Plus, all proceeds from the shirt benefit All Out and its efforts to support rights for LGBTQ communities around the world.

Peleton Peloton has dropped a gender-neutral Pride collection featuring rainbow-inspired apparel that celebrates diverse LGBTQ identities.



Hand tie-dyed in Los Angeles, this jersey-lined hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, fun rainbow ombre and tiger stripes is available in sizes XS to XXL To show its commitment to equality, Peloton is also supporting global LGBTQ organizations -- including New York's Ali Forney Center, London Friend, Berlin's GLADT and The 519 in Toronto -- with $25,000 donations.

Planet Fitness This preshrunk white cotton T-shirt shares a message of support alongside a bright rainbow graphic. The 2022 PF Pride Collection also includes a limited edition Pride Celebration tee, baseball cap and rainbow-ringed performance socks. Planet Fitness is donating 100% of profits from the PF PRIDE collection to the It Gets Better Project.

PetSmart This year, PetSmart's Pride Shop includes collars, tags, bandanas, leashes and toys. This adjustable mesh harness highlights the colors of the Pride rainbow and features reflective straps to ensure your pup will be seen on nighttime walks. Petsmart is also donating $200,000 to GLSEN.

Reebok Reebok's Pride line of sneakers, activewear, and loungewear was all designed by Colorful Soles, the shoemaker's LGBTQ employee affinity group. The Nano X Pride cross trainers offer colorful tie-dyed accents with a flexible woven textile upper to support movement and a midsole cushioning that absorbs impact. To support the transgender, gender-nonconforming and intersex communities, Reebok is donating $75,000 to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

Skullcandy Just in time for Pride season, Skullcandy's Inequality Crusher Evo true wireless headphones feature an eye-catching rainbow colorway highlighted by the Progress flag and an inscription that reads "All Love."



These collapsible headphones offer 40 hours of battery life with rapid charge and call, track and volume control via touch controls, as well as adjustable sensory bass and personal sound via the Skullcandy App. A portion of proceeds benefit To Write Love on Her Arms, which funds LGBTQ mental health programs.

Sperry Sperry is once again partnering with PFLAG National on a Pride capsule collection featuring sneakers and boat shoes for both men and women. The women's Pride boat shoe sports a rainbow-tinged kelp pattern because kelp is "powerful, beautiful, and plays a crucial role in the ecosystem, just like LGBTQ+ people do in our society," the company said in a release.



It sports a super lightweight and flexible ethylene-vinyl acetate upper, which features strategically placed "gills" on the waterline and topside holes to keep feet fresh.

Stitch Fix Philadelphia-based transgender illustrator Kah Yangni designed Stitch Fix's Pride tee, based on their mural We are Universal. The limited-edition light gray top is part of Stitch Fix's exclusive Mohnton Made division, made using upcycled cotton and recycled polyester and available in sizing from XS-3XL. The small-batch brand is knit, cut and sewn locally in Mohnton, Pennsylvania. One hundred percent of net proceeds are being donated to The Venture Out Project, a non-profit aimed at helping the LGBTQ community enjoy the outdoors.

Target Gottmik, the breakout trans-male drag queen on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, is beat for the gods on this green tie-dyed tee, above his slogan, "Crash the Cis-tem." The soft cotton blend crewneck shirt is available in sizes XS through XXL For its 2022 Pride collection, Target has also partnered with gender-expansive activewear brand TomboyX to offer chest binders and packing boxers, and swimsuit brand Humankind on bathing gear suitable for multiple body types. Other items in the collection include adult and kid clothing (much of it designed by queer artists), home decor, pet goods, books and party supplies.



Target is continuing its financial support of GLSEN.

Teleflora The nationwide flowery delivery service is celebrating Pride with this gorgeous bouquet featuring orange spray roses, miniature red carnations, yellow daisy spray chrysanthemums, green button spray chrysanthemums, blue delphinium, purple stock and parvifolia eucalyptus -- all housed in a keepsake unicorn vase. Through July 31, 10% of net sales from the Dreaming of Rainbows bouquet -- and Teleflora's Rainbow Love Bouquet -- will be donated to L.A. Pride.

TOMS This year, TOMS Unity Collection includes a variety of slip-ons, slides and sunglasses. Its classic canvas alpargata gets a makeover for Pride, with a rainbow stripe sole and tag and the TOMS logo in rainbow print on the interior. A portion of proceeds benefits Colors LGBTQ, a queer mental-health services center for people under 25.

Ugg Ugg's Feel Heard campaign includes an array of all-gender slides, slippers, hoodies, shorts, socks and more. The all-gender Pride Slide incorporates the UGG logo in the pink, blue and white colors of the transgender flag onto a spring-ready platform with lightweight puff uppers and a sheepskin insole. UGG is donating $125,000 to The Trevor Project and has partnered with the Pacific Pride Foundation to create a queer-inclusive Proud Prom.

Vans As part of its Together as Ourselves campaign, Vans asked queer artists Ashley Lukashevsky, Kaitlin Chan and Sarah Lurosso to re-envision its classic slip-on and Authentic silhouettes, as well as apparel and accessories. Hong Kong cartoonist Kaitlin Chan's OTW Gallery Authentic incorporates elements of the traditional Chinese dragon dance and celebrates "the magic of chosen family." It's a classic low-top featuring custom artwork and rubberized prints with canvas uppers, metal eyelets and rubber waffle outsoles. This year, Vans is donating $200,000 to the Tegan and Sara Foundation and other organizations uplifting LGBTQ voices.

Versace Cher and designer Donatella Versace have been friends for years, but they've only now collaborated on a limited-edition collection just in time for Pride. The diamante "Chersace" tee features a rainbow-ombre take on the label's iconic Medusa logo with Cher and Donatella's signatures and the phrase, "Celebrating love and unity." There are also baseball caps and socks or, for a mere $3,350, you can get a version of the T-shirt hand-signed by both women. A portion of proceeds from the collection benefits Gender Spectrum, which provides resources for trans and gender-diverse youth.

Victoria Secret Victoria's Secret's PINK With Pride Collection features a gender-diverse variety of intimate apparel, hoodies, T-shirts, accessories and beauty products. The Wear Everywhere Pushup Bra sports structured underwire cups with fully adjustable front straps, a front closure clasp and a colorful strappy back detail that can be worn classic or racerback style with a convertible hook. Victoria's Secret Pink continues its support of Campus Pride this year with a $200,000 donation.

Welly The PFLAG x Welly Celebrate Pride bundle includes a Welly Quick Fix first-aid kit, Handy Bandy fabric bandages and Clean Hands sanitizer. A percentage of sales up to $10,000 will be donated to PFLAG National.

Microsoft Xbox Design Lab returns with a customizable controller that celebrates the LGBTQ experience by incorporating 34 community flags. Microsoft's Pride Month offerings also include Surface laptop skins, Windows wallpapers, Xbox apparel and special in-game content, as well as free access to the inclusive adventure Tell Me Why throughout the month of June 2022. Microsoft is donating an additional $170,000 to LGBTQ nonprofits including OutRight Action International, African Rainbow Family, the National Center for Transgender Equality and Fulcrum UA. In addition, Xbox Publishing donating $25,000 each to The Transgender Law Center and Trans Lifeline.