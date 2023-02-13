14 Perfect Galentine's Day Gifts to Show Your Besties Some Love

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just for couples; you can show your friends love too. After all, female friendship is always something to celebrate. Galentine's Day started as a joke in a 2010 Parks and Recreation episode, but since then, it's become a real thing gal pals celebrate on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's -- and it's a perfect excuse to spoil your BFF with a gift that will show her just how much you appreciate her friendship.

Our Galentine's Day gift guide offers options for every budget and for all types of gals. For your bestie, perhaps gold heart studs are in order. For more casual pals, lower-priced items like chocolate bars or a party game might be just the ticket, especially for a girls' night in celebration. If you've got a friend who could use some relaxation, we found the perfect candle. Your whimsical pal would love a colorful cat or dog teacup, and your skincare-obsessed bestie would go nuts for a mini-fridge or product subscription box. Sending a gift like a personalized necklace is a sweet way to let a long-distance friend know you care. And if you want to make memories in-person, an instant camera is great for that. No matter who you're buying for, you'll find the perfect Galentine's Day gift right here.

Uncommon Goods This handcrafted eco-resin heart necklace is such a sweet gift because it's personalized. Choose your girlfriend's birth flower (rose for June, daisy for April, etc.) and the dried blossoms will last forever inside the clear vegetable resin heart pendant. Complete with a 24k gold-plated chain, this is one thoughtful gift she's sure to love.

Amazon If you've got a friend who loves skincare products -- or has chronically dry lips -- Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask makes a perfect gift. Slather the vitamin C-infused mask on before bed for some instant TLC. She'll wake up with hydrated, super-soft lips. We suggest the Sweet Candy color/scent in honor of Valentine's Day.

Kodak For your fun-loving bestie: a point-and-shoot camera that prints instant photos. Kodak's Printomatic doesn't need ink cartridges, film or toner; it uses sticky-backed Zink Photo Paper to print 2x3-inch photos. The camera features a wide angle lens and a light sensor, and can save photos to a MicroSD card (not included). And the Printomatic is available in pink -- perfect for documenting your Galentine's Day celebration.

Maison Miru Flat-backed "nap earrings" are a revelation -- no more poking! They're comfy to sleep in because the posts don't stick out. Gift your best pal a pair from Maison Miru and she'll wear them 24/7. And these gold hearts are so sweet, you should probably get yourself a matching set.

Walmart If your bestie is crazy about her creams and serums, she'll love having a temperature-controlled place to store them. This affordable mini fridge comes in Valentine's Day-appropriate coral pink (as well as white, blue and black) and boasts an LED lighted mirror door. Its convenient 6-liter size is just big enough for a skincare stash…or a 6-pack.

Amazon From the makers of the popular game What Do You Meme? comes this hilarious party game just for gal pals. Ideal for groups of three or more, For the Girls contains dare, prank and provocative question cards. "We played for almost 3 hours and laughed the entire time," writes one Amazon reviewer who played at a bachelorette party. "So glad I bought this for entertainment."

Good Sam Help support small farms while you and your bestie nibble on healthy, vegan chocolate with this pack of treats from Good Sam. The sampler includes one bar of each: dark chocolate mint, dark chocolate, dark chocolate salted caramel, and dark chocolate sea salt nibs. The organic bars contain 55% cacao.

Poppy Angeloff Is your friend a dog mom or a cat lady? If so, she'll treasure a Poppy Angeloff collectible tea cup. Choose your friend's dog or cat breed on a porcelain cup, or opt for an opulent tea pot. All the cups are hand painted, embellished with 24k gold and packed in a glossy gift box. Voila!

Erin Condren There are 20 flat cards, 20 envelopes and 20 gold seals included in this custom stationery set from Erin Condren. Choose from a variety of patterns and colors, and of course, add your gal pal's name. Prices start at $24 for a set.

Glossybox Glossybox is a subscription box for skincare products and makeup, and it's so easy to gift. Simply order online and the company will ship three (or one, six or 12) monthly boxes directly to your pal. Each box contains a mix of fun products for her to try: cleanser, toothpaste, moisturizer, lip gloss…the possibilities are endless.

Etsy These colorful vases are so cheerful. What could be a better piece of home (or Zoom) decor than an animal blowing bubble gum? Choose from one of five clothed critters (deer, zebra, polar bear, rabbit, or panda) and send some fun your friend's way. All they need to add is the flowers.

Bath & Body Works Who doesn't love a nice candle? This 3-wick, 14.5-ounce candle from Bath & Body Works is made from a soy wax blend with natural essential oils to evoke a champagne toast. Your bestie will enjoy its fruity, sweet, sparkling spritzer scent, the perfect addition to a bubble bath soak, hang-out or cozy night in.

Free People Heart-shaped sunnies are a fun, affordable way to show your friend you're thinking of her on Valentine's Day. This stylish pair is from Free People and comes in either red, turquoise or tan. The tinted lenses will add substance and style to her accessory collection.