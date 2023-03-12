Oreo Taste-Test: I Rank Every Flavor I Could Find

The Oreo cookie has a long, tasty and storied history.

The first-ever Oreo came to us by way of New York's Chelsea Market Bakery in 1912, where the cookie initially was produced, according to Mondelez International.

Throughout the years, Oreo has added some flavorful bells and whistles to the cookie by doubling the Oreo creme for Double Stuf Oreos in 1974, creating a Birthday Cake flavor on its 100th birthday in 2012, and even debuting limited edition Chromatica Oreos for a certain raw-meat-wearing artiste's fanbase.

I decided I wanted to taste-test the various flavors. In the cookie's long history, there have been some 80 flavors. Thankfully, however, depending on how you count, 17 different styles are available now, -- including single- and double-stuffed.

I couldn't find all of them, but at my local Target, I tracked down 10, so that's what I purchased -- plus one box Oreo sent me. I'm not an experienced food critic. I just like cookies, so these rankings are based solely on my opinion -- and the kibitzing of my roommates and a few work colleagues. Please know that I did try to keep an open mind as I celebrated the cookie.

So which one tops them all? Read on. For more cookie tastings, here's our list of Girl Scout cookies, ranked.

Which Oreo cookie is the best?

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 8. Lemon Flavor Creme Oreo The vanilla cookie was tasty, but the lemon creme was far too medicinal for my liking.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 7. Java Chip Flavor Creme Oreo Two words: too artificial.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 6. Most Oreo Oreo My roommate Dylan eloquently summed up the Most Oreo Oreos by describing the cookie as looking "dusty or dirty," and "like it rolled under an arcade game or something." For a cookie that promises the most, it delivers the least. For this special-edition flavor, Oreo put Oreo crumbles into the creme. The only problem was, I couldn't taste the Oreo creme! If Oreo puts Oreos in its Oreo creme, but no one can taste the Oreo in the Oreo creme, did it ever even happen? Points for creativity, though.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 5. Golden Double Stuf Oreo As a journalist who prides herself on objectivity, I do declare that I am not the biggest fan of the Golden Oreo. However, I understand that many people aren't so Golden Oreo-averse, and so this placement is for that subset of Oreo consumers. Would I rather put the Golden Oreo near the bottom of the list? Yes, but I am aware of the bias of my taste buds and the potential of the double-stuffed Golden Oreo for a Golden Oreo truther.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 4. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie This particular flavor is creative and fun. You get a graham cracker-flavored cookie and creme that is half chocolate and half peanut butter. Unlike some other flavors, this didn't taste terribly artificial.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 3. Dark Chocolate Flavor Creme Oreo The original Oreo tends to be too saccharine for me, with its overly sweetened creme. This dark chocolate Oreo with dark chocolate cream, however, balances the sweetness level wonderfully.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 2. Mint Flavor Creme Oreo When Girl Scout cookie season seems far, far away, get your hands on the mint-flavored Oreos. No, they're not the same as that chocolate-dipped, minty chocolate shortbread, but the flavor is undeniable. The fresh bite of artificially flavored mint creme mixed with the chocolatey crunch of the cookie? It makes you believe that heaven is real and it's in the cookie section of your local Target.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 1. Peanut Butter Oreo As someone who spent her childhood spooning peanut butter on Oreos, this flavor combination scratches a 10-year-old itch of mine. The Peanut Butter Oreo is salty, it's sweet, it's simple. Absolutely spectacular flavor. No notes.

Oreo creme stuffing proportions, ranked:

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 3. Mega Stuf Oreo When I think about the perils of modern-day society I think about Mega Stuf Oreos. Did we need all this creme? Absolutely not. Does it make the cookie better? Also, no.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 2. Original Oreo Like the Beatles, grilled cheese and Diet Coke, the classics are classics for a reason. The original Oreo with its regular creme allotment is a classic proportion, to my eyes (and palate).

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET 1. Double Stuf Coming in at No. 1 is Double Stuf. There's a reason this bonus ratio of creme to stuffing has made a splash for nearly 50 years. Double Stuf lets you indulge just a little bit over your comfort zone without the sugar headache of a mega stuff or the moderation of the original creme stuf proportions. And it saves you from disassembling two cookies to make a DIY double stuf.

For more, here's our ranking of the best Girl Scout cookies.