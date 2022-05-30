OkCupid Wants to Show You Who You're Compatible With, Right Now

A new feature from dating app OkCupid will surface not only who you're most compatible with but who you're most likely to match with each day, the company said Monday.

Cupid's Picks emphasizes people you're compatible with, but with a time element -- as in who you're compatible with right now. The picks are refreshed daily as new people join the app or answer more questions on the platform.

In order to like someone in Cupid's Picks, you have to SuperLike them. OkCupid gives daters one free SuperLike per week. You can purchase additional SuperLikes.

"Cupid's Picks takes it one step further, offering a highly customized experience where you can connect with matches picked just for you that very day," Jane Reynolds, director of product marketing at OkCupid, said in a statement.