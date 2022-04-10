Nintendo Switch Sports: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Game

Nintendo

Soon, Wii Sports kids (and those new to the franchise, too) will have the chance to kick, spike and serve their way through Switch Sports, a sequel to the popular game from 2006. With a recent overview video from Nintendo, we've scored more details about how the new Switch game will work.

You may be wondering what the sports included in the game will look like, or if Miis are making a comeback. The video confirms that players will indeed be able to play as the classic Wii avatars. It also includes snippets of the game's six sports in action (sorry, baseball fans, the Wii Sports favorite has been axed). The game offers volleyball, badminton, bowling, soccer, tennis and "chambara," which lets players test their swordplay skills.

As we get in the zone for Switch Sports' release date on April 27, we've rounded up five things that stand out from Nintendo's Switch Sports overview trailer. The digital game is $40, and the physical one, which includes a leg strap for soccer, is $50.