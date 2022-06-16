News to Relish: Finally, You Can Buy Hot Dogs and Buns in Equal Packs

It's one of those random mismatches: Hot dogs often come in packs of 10 and hot dog buns often come in packs of eight. But not all the time. Numbers can differ depending on brand and location, but this happens enough to be one of those little grocery-buying annoyances. Who wants to run out of buns when you still have two dogs on the grill?

So let's ketchup: Last summer, Heinz Ketchup Canada got involved, and started a petition urging "Big Bun" and "Big Wiener" (!) to get together and put 10 hot dogs in a package and 10 buns in a package. More than 33,000 people signed it.

And now, progress. Heinz made a deal with Wonder, as in Wonder Bread, to create 10-packs of hot dog buns. Right now, the 10-packs are only available at select grocers in Ontario, as in Canada, beginning June 23. I mean, seems like a really limited distribution area, but it's something?

Heinz is encouraging people who are sick of this strange packaging conundrum to sign the petition at HeinzHotDogPact in hopes that it'll inspire other regions to pick up on the new bun packs.

Heinz

The comments from those who've signed the petition show that this little quirk is a real source of irritation for many.

"Don't crush my soul and make me put the last two wieners on bread," wrote Jordan Simon. "Even the cavemen agree, match the carbs and the protein!"

Let's watch that Steve Martin scene about this very issue (with different numbers) from the 1991 movie Father of the Bride, just because.

"I want to buy eight hot dogs and eight hot dog buns to go with them," Martin's character said while tearing buns out of a package at the supermarket. "But no one sells eight hot dog buns. They only sell 12 hot dog buns. So I end up paying for four buns I don't need. So I am removing the superfluous buns."

Steve, your day has come.