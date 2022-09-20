New Hinge Video Prompts Could Give You a Better Feel for Your Matches

Hinge is giving daters two new ways to woo one another (or completely turn each other off).

Daters on the app will now be able to record video clips of themselves answering prompts. Prompts on dating apps are a common way to help people fill out their profiles by answering questions that ideally reveal their personality and preferences.

According to a Hinge blog post Tuesday, the videos will be 30 seconds long and can be recorded from inside the app. A few example prompts are "Hi from me and my pet," and "Can we talk about..."

"More than half of Hinge daters find mannerisms to be the most interesting part about watching a video of a potential partner, followed by the sound of their voice and seeing their environment," the post said.

Video has become more of a presence on dating apps in the last several years. Video chatting, for example, became more popular during the pandemic, prompting apps to add video calling features. In 2018, Tinder introduced Loops, which let daters upload two-second video loops to their profiles.

The new Hinge feature follows the addition of voice prompts in 2021.

Hinge is also letting daters add polls to their profiles. For example, someone could create a poll that says "Instead of getting drinks, let's" and provide three answers to chooses from.

Hinge is owned by Match, which is also the parent company of other popular dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid.