National Teacher Appreciation Week Deals: Discounts and Freebies You Can Get This Week

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, teachers across the country are being celebrated with discounts and freebies from restaurants and other businesses. This celebration honoring teachers runs from May 2-6, giving you plenty of time to take advantage of these deals. Teacher Appreciation Day also falls during this week on May 3.

Here's where to find deals this week to celebrate your role as a teacher.

Applebee's

From May 2 through May 6, participating Applebee's locations are offering teachers and other school staff 20% off their meals. You'll need to show proof that you're a teacher.

AT&T

AT&T gives teachers a 25% discount on eligible unlimited wireless plans. You'll need to show proof of eligibility by providing an employee badge or employment letter.

Barnes and Noble

Participating Barnes and Noble locations on May 3 are offering teachers a free tall cup of coffee or tea. Teachers must show their staff ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering teachers 20% off their meals. Teachers must show their ID for proof.

Freddy's

If you visit Freddy's any day during National Teacher Appreciation Week, you can get a free single topping mini sundae. You'll need to show your school ID.

Mattress Firm

Teachers and other school faculty can get a 10%-20% discount at Mattress Firm. They'll need to get verified through SheerID and then they'll receive a single-use coupon code that can be used in store or online.

Potbelly

For National Teacher Appreciation Week, Potbelly is offering teachers a free cookie or regular size fountain drink with an entree purchase. Teacher ID is required.

Sonic Drive-In

Teachers and other school faculty on May 3 can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase at Sonic. To be eligible, you must be enrolled in the Sonic Teachers' Circle rewards program.

