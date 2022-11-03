National Sandwich Day 2022: Get Free Sandwiches at Popeyes, Potbelly and More

National Sandwich Day is today, and that means a free or discounted sandwich could be your lunch or dinner. If a sandwich is exactly what you're looking for, you can take advantage of "buy one, get one free" sandwich deals at restaurants like McAlister's, Popeyes and Potbelly, so bring a friend or co-worker.

Some of these sandwich promotions will last throughout November, while others are only available on National Sandwich Day. Here's where to go for deals on Nov. 3.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

To celebrate National Sandwich Day, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has launched a Golden Cheese Steak sandwich. Available through Dec. 31, it comes with your choice of Classic Cheese Steak or American Wagyu Cheese Steak, topped with Capriotti's signature liquid gold sauce -- offering hints of honey mustard and smoked hickory BBQ.



Plus, get $2 off your next purchase when you download Capriotti's app and sign up for the rewards program.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Get free delivery on all orders placed through the Jersey Mike's app through Nov. 7.

McAlister's Deli

On Nov. 3, McAlister's rewards members can get a buy one, get one free sandwich reward in their account under My Rewards.

You can redeem in-store with a special QR code or via the McAlister's app through Nov. 17 with code SANDWICH22.

Panera Bread

New and existing MyPanera members get $1 off any sandwich on Thursday when they order with the Panera Bread app.

Popeyes

Not only is Popeyes giving away free chicken sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but it's extending the offer through Nov. 9, which is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.



Customers can get a free chicken sandwich combo (classic or spicy) when they buy one at the regular price via the Popeyes app or website.

Potbelly

On National Sandwich Day, customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free original size sandwich at Potbelly. You can order online or via the Potbelly app and use BOGO to get the deal.

Quiznos

Quiznos is offering $3 off any 12-inch sub via a Q Pass for Toasty Points members to celebrate National Sandwich Day during the month of November.

The Q Pass costs roughly $12, depending on your location, and can be used for 30 days.

Schlotzsky's

On National Sandwich Day, anyone who uses the Schlotzsky's app can get a medium sandwich for $5. There is a limit of five discounted medium sandwiches per purchase and one use per member. If you're not a rewards member, you can download the app and sign up for free to take advantage of the deal.

Subway

Subway is giving away free footlong subs on Nov. 3 to 10,000 people to celebrate National Sandwich Day. Here's the catch: The deal is only for airline passengers who are stuck -- or sandwiched -- in the middle seat.

To enter the sweepstakes, you can visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself in the middle seat on your flight. If you're a winner, you'll receive a Subway gift card.

We'll update this list as we find more restaurants participating in National Sandwich Day.