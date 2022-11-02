National Sandwich Day 2022: Free Sandwiches at Popeyes, McAlister's and More

National Sandwich Day is tomorrow, Nov. 3, which means a free or discounted sandwich could be in your future. If you're looking for a lunch idea, you can take advantage of "buy one, get one free" sandwich deals at restaurants like McAlister's, Popeyes and Potbelly, so bring a friend or co-worker.

Some of these sandwich promotions will last throughout the month of November, while others are only available on National Sandwich Day. Here's where to go for deals on Nov. 3.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

For a limited time (through Dec. 31), to celebrate National Sandwich Day, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is offering cheesesteak subs topped with Capriotti's signature liquid gold sauce. Plus when you download the app and sign up for the rewards program, you'll get $2 off your next purchase.

McAlister's Deli

On Nov. 3, McAlister's rewards members can get a buy one, get one free sandwich reward in their account under My Rewards. You still have time to sign up and take advantage of the deal if you're not a rewards member.

You can redeem in-store or via the McAlister's app with code SANDWICH22 through Nov. 17. You can also have a team member scan the QR code by selecting the reward in the special offers section of My Rewards and selecting Redeem in Store.

McAlister's

Popeyes

Not only is Popeyes giving away free chicken sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but it's extending the offer through Nov. 9, which is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Customers can get a free chicken sandwich combo (classic or spicy) for free when they buy one at regular price. You must order via the Popeyes app or website to get the deal.

Potbelly

On National Sandwich Day, customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free original size sandwich at Potbelly. You can order online or via the Potbelly app and use BOGO to get the deal.

Quiznos

Quiznos is offering $3 off any 12-inch sub via a Q Pass for Toasty Points members to celebrate National Sandwich Day during the month of November. The promotion begins Nov. 3.

The Q Pass costs roughly $12, depending on your location, and can be used for 30 days.

Schlotzsky's

On National Sandwich Day, anyone who uses the Schlotzsky's app can get a medium sandwich for $5. There is a limit of five discounted medium sandwiches per purchase and one use per member. If you're not a rewards member, you can download the app and sign up for free to take advantage of the deal.

Subway

Subway is giving away free footlong subs on Nov. 3 to 10,000 people to celebrate National Sandwich Day. Here's the catch: the deal is only for airline passengers who are stuck in the middle seat.

To enter the sweepstakes, you can visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself in the middle seat on your flight. If you're a winner, you'll receive a Subway gift card.

We'll update this list as we find more restaurants participating in National Sandwich Day.