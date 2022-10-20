National Pizza Month: Delicious Deals From Pizza Hut, Domino's, Cicis and More for October

October is National Pizza Month and pizzerias around the country are offering deep-dish discounts and giveaways.



According to a Harris poll, 15% of Americans say pizza is their favorite comfort food, outranking ice cream, potato chips and even chocolate. No surprise, then, that we order 3 billion pies annually, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day or roughly 350 slices a second.



Check out all the tasty National Pizza Month deals below. And for more on pizza, learn about pizza-making robots and Papa John's new crustless pizza bowls.

Banza

You don't have to go out to get delicious pizza: Banza is offering Whole Food shoppers 35% off its chickpea-crust pizzas, including Banza Pizza Crust, Plant-Based Cheese Pizza, Margherita Pizza and Roasted Veggie Pizza, through Nov. 1. Plus Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.

Bertucci's

Celebrate National Pizza Month with one of three new Bertucci's brick-oven pizzas -- topped with roasted butternut squash, sausage and broccoli rabe or potato and bacon.

BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse

For a limited time, large deep-dish and tavern-cut pizzas at BJs are half off for takeout or delivery customers ordering via the chain's website or app. Use promo code HALFOFF at checkout.

Blaze Pizza

Throughout October, get any 11-inch two-topping personal pizza and beverage or dessert for $10 when you dine in or order via the Blaze app or at Blazepizza.com.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is "boycotting" pizza during National Pizza Month and promoting its first hamburger, The West Coast Burger, a blend of Wagyu beef, chuck and brisket topped with melted cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and a homemade burger sauce, all served on a brioche bun.

Through the month of October, CPK diners who forgo ordering pizza get a coupon for a free seven-inch pizza redeemable on their next visit.



"We love our California-inspired pizza and it will always be our first priority," CPK Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hargrove said in a statement. "But we're boycotting pizza this month because we know our non-pizza menu items don't always get the same attention."



The free pizza offer is valid for lunch or dinner with a minimum order of $20.

Casey's

The third-largest convenience store chain in the US, Casey's has been offering a series of deals for National Pizza Month. From Oct. 27 to 31, you can buy one large pizza and get a second half-price.



Pick up a pie at one of more than 2,100 Casey locations in 16 states.

Cicis Pizza

On Mondays and Tuesdays through Nov. 1, Cicis guests can hit the endless pizza buffet as many times as they want for only $4.99. Show your digital coupon to get in on the deal or use promo code 23063.

DiGiorno

The popular frozen-pizza brand has launched a National Pizza Month sweepstakes, with chances to win free pizza, new merchandise and more. One lucky winner will win the Ultimate Pizza Experience, including $5,000 to spend on live events, travel or even a pizza-inspired tour of Italy.



To enter, follow the instructions on the 31 Days of DiGiorno website. (There's a limit of three entries per person per day.)

Domino's

All month long at Domino's, get any two or more menu items for $6 each for carry-out or $7 each for delivery. You can also get a three-topping pizza, Dips & Twists combo or eight-piece wings meal for $8 each when you order online for carry-out.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi's is bringing back Mangia! Mondays for National Pizza Month: On Oct. 24, get a 16-inch cheese pizza for $14.



The offer isn't available for delivery, via Grimaldi's app or in New York or New Jersey.

Hungry Howie's

October is also National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Hungry Howie's is making a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for each flavored-crust pizza sold through Oct. 30.



For a limited time, Hungry Howie's has also brought back Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread, 16 oven-baked breadsticks with warm pumpkin spice and a side of sweet white icing.



Get an order of Howie Bread for $1 with any large pizza when you use checkout code LHP99.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has two big pizza deals going on right now: Through Oct 16, you can get a three-topping large pizza for pickup or delivery for $8 with checkout code UPTOYOU.

And through Nov. 6, you can get $1 off an Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza -- topped with more than 100 slices of pepperoni -- using checkout code FANCYDEAL.



Lou Malnati's

Chicago mainstay Lou Malnati's is putting a twist on a local favorite with Lou's White Pizza, a deep-dish pie coated in cream sauce and covered with mushrooms, spinach, red onions and mozzarella cheese. (If that's too out there, it comes as a thin-crust pizza, too.)



Lou's White Pizza, available now through the end of 2022, marks the first time the chain has stepped away from classic red sauce. "After 50 years, we think it's important to stay innovative and relevant and continue to offer new culinary favorites on the menu," owner Marc Malnati said in a statement.



In addition to this limited-time deal, you can join Lou Malnati's Rewards Program and get a free medium pizza after spending $20.



There are more than 75 locations around Chicago, plus restaurants in Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Mellow Mushroom

Every Tuesday in October -- and on Halloween -- Mellow Mushroom is offering free delivery. The Georgia-based pizza-and-wings chain has more than 160 locations nationwide.

Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza is serving up price-conscious deals during National Pizza Month to help cash-strapped families:

$8 unlimited medium one-topping pizzas

$8 Pizza Bowls, with up to four toppings

$9 for a large one-topping pizza (carry-out only)

$3 off a large Pepperoni Magnifico

$3 off a large specialty pizza

"These are challenging times for so many across the country, and we want all pizza lovers to know that we're here to help them," Marco's Pizza CMO Chris Tussing said in a statement.



As always, first-time users of Marco's app get 25% off their orders.

Papa John's

Right now, you can get a large one-topping pizza at Papa John's for $10.

Not feeling the crust? The new $8 Papa Bowls skip the dough, with your choice of pepperoni and other toppings in a bowl with cheese and signature sauces.

Papa Murphy's

Tuesdays in October (and every month) get a large pizza for $10 at Papa Murphy's, which has nearly 1,200 locations across the US.

Pieology

Get triple Pie Life rewards points this month when you order three of Pieology's signature pizzas, including Veggie Pesto, Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza, Alfredo Bacon Chicken "ABC" Pizza, Mega Meat Pizza and Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza.

Pizza Hut

Carter's

For a limited time, Pizza Hut has brought back its Detroit-style pizza, a rectangular "pie" loaded with toppings and cheese all the way to the edge.



Get a Detroit Double Pepperoni, Detroit Meaty Deluxe (with pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon) or Detroit Supremo (Italian sausage, green peppers and red onions) for $12.



The popular chain has also partnered with Carter's baby clothing on pizza-inspired onesies bearing slogans like "Slice Slice Baby," "Special Delivery" and "Fresh Out of the Oven."

Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's is going au naturel with its new Bare Naked Pizza, a sourdough crust without any toppings or sauce, available for a limited time for $5.

"We're so confident in our delicious doughs that we're willing to serve them bare-naked so pizza lovers can taste our perfectly crispy yet light and airy crusts in all their glory," Schlotzsky's executive chef Jennifer Keil said in a statement. The restaurant chain has even launched a Bare Naked OnlyFans page with exclusive content and offers throughout National Pizza Month.

For those who like their pies fully dressed, Schlotzsky's has also added three new pizza flavors -- Meaty, Supreme and Four-Cheese White Pizza -- all starting at $8.79.

And every Wednesday, Schlotzsky's Rewards members can get a second pizza free when they order a regularly priced pie in-store, online or through the Schlotzsky's Rewards app.

Slice

Slice is like GrubHub for pizza, with more than 18,000 participating pizzerias nationwide. This National Pizza Month, the app is offering one lucky user a free pizza a week for an entire year.



Just text "PIZZA" to 51573 to enter. The winner will be notified on Nov. 1.

Streets of New York

Throughout the month of October, Streets of New York is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 when you use customer code $20PIZZA.

The offer is good at all 19 Streets of New York locations in Arizona and Nevada.



