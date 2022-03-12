National Pi Day: All the Deals and Freebies You Can Get on Pizza and Pie

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

National Pi Day is Monday, March 14, this year and celebrates the mathematical constant Pi, which is approximately equivalent to 3.14. It's the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. But perhaps just as importantly, this math-friendly holiday is another reason to snack on pie and pizza all day.

Many pizza and pie companies participate in this holiday by offering discounts and freebies on some of their menu items. Note that you must make a purchase to receive any of the freebies listed below.

Here are the best deals you can get for National Pi Day.

Pi Day pizza deals

Looking for pizza pie deals? Start here.

Blaze Pizza

New and existing Blaze Pizza rewards members can get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day.

Mod Pizza

If you order Mod Pizza through DoorDash on March 14 and spend $3.14, you'll get a free pizza.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza reward members (new and existing) can get a personal cheese pizza for $3.14 on National Pi Day. The price is usually around $7.

Sbarro

If you sign up for Sbarro's Slice Society rewards at any time, you'll receive a free NY XL pizza slice with the purchase of a drink. Plus, you'll get a surprise on your birthday.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will be offering up large pizzas for $3.14 on March 14 to its rewards members.

Goldbelly

Pi Day pie deals

Fun fact: Cherry pie is the most popular pie in the US, according to Instacart, followed by pumpkin pie and apple pie. Here's where you can find pie deals.

Boston Market

On March 14, you can get a free chicken pot pie from Boston Market with a purchase of a pot pie and a drink. Also, if you join its rewards program, you'll get a free individual meal with a $10 purchase.

Goldbelly

Goldbelly is offering 30% off select regional pies in celebration of National Pi Day. Plus, new subscribers get $15 off their first $50 order.

Grand Traverse Pie Company

Grand Traverse Pie Company is offering customers a free slice of its Michigan ABC Crumb Pie with any purchase on National Pi Day.

Marie Callender's

Marie Callender's is giving away a free slice of pie with any adult entree purchase for National Pie Day.

Other Pi Day deals

Not a pizza or pie fan? Check out this waffle deal.

Kellogg's Eggo

Kellogg's Eggo is giving away 100,000 boxes of waffles starting March 14. You'll need to follow the Kellogg's Eggo social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and watch for an announcement. The first 100,000 people to click the link in the post will win.