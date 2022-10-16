National Pasta Day Deals From Olive Garden, Bertucci's, Macaroni Grill and More

National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, the pinnacle of National Pasta Month.



While legend has it that explorer Marco Polo brought pasta to Italy from China in the 13th century, there's evidence of noodles in the Mediterranean predating the Roman empire.



The New World has certainly embraced pasta in a big way: Americans consume 2.7 million tons of it every year, according to the National Pasta Association.

Below, enjoy a bounty of National Pasta Day deals that are definitely worth the carbs. And be sure to check out National Pizza Month deals from Domino's, Pizza Hut, and more.

Bertucci's

Bertucci's

This New England-based Italian eatery is celebrating both National Pasta Day (Oct. 17) and World Pasta Day (Oct. 25) with Nonna's Sunday Gravy, a homemade ragu of handcrafted meatballs and Italian sausage drizzled over spaghetti and topped with Parmesan and pecorino cheese.

It's available for $15 at participating Bertucci's locations for dining in, from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo

October is World Pasta Month, and Buca di Beppo is celebrating with three new dishes, all made with Barilla pasta and all only available this month: roasted mushroom ravioli, bacon-and-sausage shells and campanelle in cream sauce with sausage, fingerling potatoes and broccoli rabe.

California Pizza Kitchen

October is also National Pizza Month, but California Pizza Kitchen wants to give pasta, burgers and other menu items a chance to shine. So all month long, CPK diners who forgo ordering pizza in favor of another dish get a coupon for a free seven-inch pie redeemable on their next visit.

The offer is valid for lunch or dinner with a minimum order of $20.

Carmine's Italian Restaurant

Carmine's

Carmine's Italian Restaurant is celebrating National Pasta Month every Sunday in October: Get six pounds of pasta -- orecchiette, rigatoni and farfalle -- plus carbonara, bolognese and pesto sauces and ricotta, Romano and shredded mozzarella cheese for $119.



The special, which feeds eight to 10 people, is also valid on National Pasta Day, Oct. 17, when guests get a free glass of prosecco with their order.

Carmine's has locations on New York's Upper West Side and in Times Square, as well as in Atlantic City, the Bahamas, Las Vegas and Washington, DC.

Maggiano's Little Italy

Maggiano's doesn't have a National Pasta Day special, but if you subscribe to its eClub newsletter, you'll get $10 off your next order.

Noodles & Company

At Noodles & Company, rewards members can get a half-price entrée every weekend in October, plus double points on all purchases from Oct. 17 to 21 and from Oct. 24 to 28.



Olive Garden

Olive Garden

The Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is back at Olive Garden through Nov. 27, with unlimited pasta, sauce and toppings, along with the always limitless supply of soup or salad and breadsticks.

Match angel hair pasta, fettuccine, rigatoni or spaghetti with Alfredo, creamy mushroom, five cheese, marinara or meat sauce. Pricing starts at $14, depending on location, with toppings like crispy chicken fritta, Italian sausage and meatballs available for an additional charge.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

As if there wasn't enough to celebrate this month, Oct. 6 was National Noodle Day. You can still enter in the restaurant's National Noodle Day sweepstakes through Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT for a chance to win a year's worth of Macaroni Grill meals (technically a gift card for $1,040).

Sfoglini



Sfoglini

Hudson Valley pasta company Sfoglini is offering 20% off purchases of $35 or more on Oct. 17 and 18 when you use the checkout code PASTADAY2022.



You might want to try one of the company's hottest sellers: Cascatelli by Sporkful ($32.94 for six 16-ounce boxes). Cascatelli (Italian for "waterfalls") were designed by food podcaster Dan Pashman for maximum sauce adherence and "forkability."

For more food ideas, this is the best way to reheat leftovers and here are our choices for the healthiest meal-delivery kits.