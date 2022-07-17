If you're a fan of ice cream, today's your day. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate, ice cream shops and makers are offering deals, freebies and other goodies to salute the frozen treat.

President Ronald Reagan inaugurated the celebration in 1984, designating July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

Read more: Celebrate Summer With Goldbelly's Annual Ice Cream Party

Here are plenty of ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this weekend.‍

At the ice cream shop

Many national and regional chains and artisanal shops are taking part in National Ice Cream Day.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

America's best-known ice cream chain is heating things up for the holiday with a new flavor, Oreo S'mores, which features toasted-marshmallow-and-graham-cracker-flavored ice cream with Oreo pieces and chocolate cookie swirls, "to capture the memories made during this special season," Jeanne Bolger, Baskin-Robbins director of research and development, said in a statement.

In addition, between July 17 and July 23, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. To get in on the offer, just use the promo code BECOOLER at checkout for online orders.

To get the discount in person, scan your B-R mobile app at the register. It's also applied automatically on orders with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Carvel

Carvel

Carvel's newest flavor is Brookie, a mix of soft-serve fudge-brownie batter and chocolate-chip cookie dough. Visit any Carvel location on July 17 and get buy a small cup or cone of Brookie (or any other Carvel soft-serve flavor) and get a second one free.

You don't have to share -- we won't tell.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is celebrating National Ice Cream Day in a variety of ways. First off, all orders made through the Cold Stone website between July 15 and July 17 come with free delivery.

Then, on July 17, users of the Cold Stone app will get a secret treat. Just create your account and check the app for a surprise sweet deal.

And to help Oreo celebrate its 110th birthday, Cold Stone is featuring two cookie-centric concoctions: The Oreo Cookie Goldmine Creation -- Oreo Crème Ice Cream mixed with Oreo cookies, Golden Oreos and caramel -- and Oreo Cookie Confetti & Crème, made with Oreo Crème Ice Cream, Oreo cookies, rainbow sprinkles and fudge.

Both flavors are available nationwide through Aug. 30.

Cumberland Farms

Every Friday in July, the convenience store/gas station with more than 600 locations in the Northeast and Florida is offering any HyperFreeze for just 49 cents.



The chain's signature frozen drink flavors include Sour Apple Shock, Sucka Punch, Pinka Saurus, Cotton Candy Commander, Lemonaze and Mad Cola.

Dippin' Dots

Dippin' Dots

On July 17, Dippin' Dots is offering free mini cups of its frozen sweet treats during a two-hour window. The catch is each location has its own giveaway hours, so check with your local shop or kiosk first.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen

On July 17, download the DQ app and get $1 off any dipped cone at participating DQ locations, including the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a serving of vanilla soft-serve covered in a light purple, fruity, cereal-flavored flavoring.



Häagen-Dazs

You can still enter to win free Häagen-Dazs ice cream and limited-edition merchandise through July 16 as part of their National Ice Cream Month celebration.

Just follow @haagendazs_us on Instagram and like this post and tag at least three friends in the comments section.

Three lucky winners will be selected at random on July 17, National Ice Cream Day.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies

To celebrate the launch of its new "Cookies IN Ice Cream" line, the late-night bakery is giving away a free scoop with any order from July 15 to 17.

Decadent options include Moon Tracks, made with vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream and peanut-butter cup cookies, the Caramellionaire, made with salted caramel cookies mixed in salted caramel ice cream, and Dreamweaver, double chocolate chunk cookies in purple S'mores ice cream with fudge swirls.

Ice cream is now available at more than 60 of the company's mid-Atlantic locations and will roll out to all 220 stores soon.

McConnell's Ice Creams

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, McConnell's is offering a free extra scoop on July 17 with the purchase of a single cup or cone at its shops in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Studio City.

The brand's latest line of cool treats is Vacation A La Mode, a rum-infused collection that includes Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, Espresso Rumtini and Toasted Coconut Almond Chip.

Ordering online? Get 20% off on July 16 and 17 using promo code NICD2022.

Museum of Ice Cream

This institution devoted to everyone's favorite chilly snack is giving out 1,000 free tickets to its locations in New York, Chicago, Austin and Singapore.



To earn your chance to win a pair, follow @museumoficecream on Instagram and share your sweetest ice cream memory.

Museum of Ice Cream

In Chicago, the MOIC has built a 52-foot Sprinkle pool in Pioneer Court, adjacent to The Shops at Tribune Tower. Dive into the super-sized tub and enjoy free ice cream from Breyers, Klondike and Popsicle between noon and 6pm on July 17.

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw

This West Coast creamery is using National Ice Cream Day to launch Culinary Perfume, edible fragrances that add a new sense to the ice-cream eating experience.

On July 17, visitors to can get Culinary Perfume as a free topping on their ice cream. Created in collaboration with Imaginary Authors, the scents include a Cloud of Cocoa, a Plume of Blooms and a Swoon of Citrus.

You can also order the Culinary Perfume to try at home, with a 65-milliliter bottle for $65 or a flight of three 10-milliliter bottles for $48. Plus, if you order five pints of Salt & Straw by July 18, you'll get a sixth surprise pint for free.

Tipsy Scoop

Who says ice cream is just for kids? For a 21-and-over take on the holiday, Tipsy Scoop is offering the first 25 customers at all of its New York locations a free scoop of its Frosé All Day Sorbet, a white peach sorbet infused with Bridge Lane rosé.

If you're not near a shop, you can buy a four-pack for $36 on the Tipsy Scoop website from July 17 to 19. (That's a saving of $20 off the retail price.)

At the Supermarket

Buy some to have at home.

Alden's Organic

This organic ice-cream company offers unusually appealing flavors -- like honey lemon cookie, ooey gooey brownie and dairy-free peanut-butter cup -- at thousands of supermarkets nationwide.



Throughout the month of July, Alden's is offering $1 off coupons on its website.

It's also determined to give away 10,000 scoops through the month of July: For a chance to win, follow @aldensicecream and @edwardandsons on Instagram, enter the link in the bio and tell them your favorite flavor.

Blue Bell

Blue Bell is using National Ice Cream Month to launch its latest flavor, Oatmeal Cream Pie, offering hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

Blue Bell

"Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good," Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement. "The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together."



Oatmeal Cream Pie is available in half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Brave Robot

Brave Robot

How'd you like a free pint of dairy-free ice cream? Sign up on the Brave Robot website and upload a picture of your receipt and the flavor you bought and they'll reimburse the cost to your Venmo or Paypal account.

Brave Robot's "animal-free" flavors include Blueberry Pie, Buttery Pecan, Raspberry White Truffle, PB 'N' Fudge and Chocolate Cherry Brownie.

Drumstick

It turns out July 17 is also National Tattoo Day, so Nestle has come up with a unique promotion: Anyone who gets a Drumstick tattoo and posts a pic on social media has a chance to win a year's worth of free Drumstick sundae cones.

Don't worry -- it doesn't have to be a lifetime commitment.

"The tattoo can be real, temporary, Mini Drum, Lil Drum, drawn on with a sharpie… however you decide to express your love for Drumstick," the company explained in a release.

Share your photo on either Instagram or Twitter, tagging @Drumstick and adding the hashtag #DrumstickInk. (And be sure you're following @Drumstick on whichever platform you enter through.)



Entries are being accepted until July 31, and five winners will be picked at random out of all eligible entities.

Klondike

PRNewsfoto/Klondike

Klondike is celebrating National Ice Cream Day -- and its 100th birthday -- by giving away free ice cream bars at pop-up locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, on July 17.

You can also win a Klondike "100th birthday cake" by posting a photo or video of yourself doing one of ten challenges on Instagram -- like making a bow tie out of a Klondike wrapper or wearing a poodle skirt in public -- and tagging @klondikebar with #4aKlondike100Sweepstakes.

Nick's

Nick's

After being diagnosed as prediabetic, Niclas "Nick" Luthman was forced to change his diet. The result is this line of keto-friendly and vegan ice creams, available at supermarkets nationwide and via online shipping.

For National Ice Cream Day 2022, Nick's is hosting a sweet giveaway on Instagram. Through July 18, head to @nicksicecreams and tag a friend named Nick (or Nicole, Nikki, Niko or any Nick-type name), and you could each win a delicious prize.

One pair of entries will each win a year's supply of ice cream. Ten more winners will receive the Sömmar Fruit Bundle -- a six-pack of fruit-flavored pints, including Swedish Lemon Bar, Rasbär Swirl, Key Lime Pie, Cherry Chocka-Fläka and Strawbär Swirl. A hundred others will get a coupon for a free pint.

You can also enter to win and get more details on the Nick's website.

So Delicious



The dairy-free company is giving away free Wondermilk Frozen Desserts for a year to 10 lucky ice cream fans.

So Delicious

For a chance to win, follow @So_delicious on Instagram and comment on the brand's Wondermilk Sundae social giveaway post with the flavor you'd like to try. Be sure to tag a friend to enjoy it with and use #sweepstakes in the comment.

Check out the entry rules here.

Whole Foods Market

Why limit the savings to just one brand? At Whole Foods, all ice cream and frozen treats are 25% off through July 19. Pro tip: Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.

Wildgood

Want to celebrate National Ice Cream Day without the guilt? This plant-based frozen dessert made with extra virgin olive oil has just one gram of saturated fat and less than half the calories of most dairy ice creams.

In honor of the holiday, you can pick up a pint of Wildgood -- including its newest flavor, Caramelized Fig, for 25% off at Whole Foods or just $5.99 at Sprouts.

On the street

Ice cream in the wild. What could be better?

Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware

We can easily imagine paint colors inspired by ice cream flavors. But Ace is mixing it up for National Ice Cream Day, giving out ice cream inspired by some of Benjamin Moore's most popular paints -- French White 1093, Mint Chocolate Chip 436, Strawberry-n-Cream 2103-70 and Cocoa Brown 2101-20.

An ice cream truck will be handing out the colorful concoctions at a surprise Chicago location. (You can find out where here on July 17.)

If you can't get to the truck, you can fill out a questionnaire on the @AceHardware Instagram account. Ten winners will be selected at random to have a pint of their own Ace Hardware ice cream delivered to their home. Additional winners will be chosen in the Chicago, Los Angeles and New York areas.

Check out all of the rules for more details on this sweet deal.



Oatly

On July 17, a dozen ice cream trucks will hit the streets of New York City to give away 7,000 Oatly dessert bars.

On the Web

Special offers you don't have to leave the house for? Yes, please.

DiGiorno

DiGiorno

You know its homemade pizza dough, but DiGiorno is getting in on the National Ice Cream Day fun with buttery, flaky Croissant Crust cones.

And to fill those cones, DiGiorno teamed up with a Cleveland creamery to create a pair of savory ice cream flavors: Strawberry Tomato Basil and Parmesan Cheese.

But don't rush out to the store: Kits with two cones and pints of both flavors -- along with a grocery gift card for toppings -- are available exclusively through an online sweepstakes that wraps up on July 17. (Click here to enter.)

DoorDash

On July 16 and 17, get $5 off Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Magnum and Talenti ice cream when you order them from . To cash in, meet the $15 purchase minimum and use promo code ICECREAM5 at checkout.