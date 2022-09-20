National Ice Cream Cone Day is Sept. 22. That date might seem odd given that it's also the first day of fall, but scoop slingers across the US want to go out with a bang.

Popular lore has it the "walk-away" ice cream cone made its debut at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, when Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire, was selling zalabia, a crisp doughnut-like pastry. When the ice cream vendor next door ran out of dishes, Hamwi rolled his dough into cones and his neighbor scooped the chilly treats into them for on-the-go convenience.

There's not a ton of documentation supporting that story, and Italian immigrant Italo Marchioni filed a US patent the year before for an ice cream cone -- although critics maintain it was more of a waffle "cup," with a flat bottom.

"Since it cannot be proven to have been invented there, we do say the ice cream cone was popularized" at the World's Fair, food historian Pam Vaccaro told KCUR in 2021.



By 1912, Oregon dairyman Frederick Bruckman obtained a patent for a device that mass-produced flaky sugar cones. Some 16 years later, Bruckman sold his business to Nabisco, which still makes Comet Cones today based on his recipe.



Below are confirmed deals for National Ice Cream Cone Day. Check back for more promotions as we get closer to Sept. 22.



Baskin-Robbins

Through Sept. 30, the home of 31 flavors is offering a pair of deals: Get a free kids scoop with a minimum order of $15 by using the one-time coupon on the BR Mobile App.

If you've got a bigger appetite, Baskin-Robbins is also offering $2 off its Banana Royale -- two scoops, topped with banana slices, chopped almonds and your choice of wet toppings.

Blue Bunny

On National Ice Cream Day, you can get a free Blue Bunny cone through DoorDash with a minimum order of $15. (There's no code -- the discount is automatically applied.)

Alas, Blue Bunny informs us that residents of California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin can't participate "due to state dairy laws concerning free products."

We wish we were joking.

Van Leeuwen

On Sept. 22, all 33 Van Leeuwen locations are offering customers a free waffle cone with purchase when they ask for a "Cone Day Upgrade."

Van Leeuwen has a variety of dairy and vegan ice creams, so grab a few scoops of your favorite or try limited-edition fall flavors like Classic Pumpkin Cheesecake and Vegan Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Pie.