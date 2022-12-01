National Cookie Day is Dec. 4. That's a good three weeks before Christmas, so you have plenty of time to indulge in delicious morsels before you have to leave cookies out for Santa.

National Cookie Day was inaugurated as a "holiday" in 1987 by Matt Nader, owner of San Francisco's Blue Chip Cookie Company.

"It's just like having National Secretaries Day," Nader told the Los Angeles Times at the time. "It will just be a fun thing to do."



The origins of the cookie, though, are a bit fuzzier: Some point to the oatcakes that first-century Scots munched on while traveling, while others look to bakers in seventh-century Persia, who made mini "cakes" to test their ovens.



By the 14th century, sugar was more readily accessible across Europe, and even modest households could produce what we would recognize today as cookies. In 1390, the culinary guide Libro de Cucina included a recipe for Ciambella de Monaco ("little cakes of Monaco"), small round biscuits made with flour, sugar and a lot of eggs.

Below, check out the growing list of companies celebrating National Cookie Day with free cookies, discounts and more. And check back again for updates.

Cheryl's Cookies

On National Cookie Day, Cheryl's Cookies is offering $20 off purchases of $60, $30 off purchases of $80, and $50 off purchases of $150 or more. Use the discounts to stock up on cookie flavors like Caramel Apple, Cookie Dough, Maple Sugar and Cinnamon Roll.

Looking for a present for that loved one with a sweet tooth? Cheryl's Shimmering Bakery Gift Tower is $35, or 30% off the retail price.

Great American Cookies

Loyalty members who make a purchase at Great American Cookies on Sunday get a reward on their next visit within the next seven days -- including a free regular cookie; BOGO cookie or 20 bonus loyalty points.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies will have extended hours on National Cookie Day, when the company's 225-plus locations will stay open an extra hour (most until 1 a.m. or later).

Plus, from Friday to Sunday, customers get a free classic cookie with any purchase in-store or on the app. Favorites include Chocolate Chuck, Classic with M&M's, Double Chocolate Mint, Snickerdoodle and Peanut Butter Cup.

Jacques Torres

On Sunday, the French chocolatier is offering 15% off all cookies and cookie mixes at his shops in Grand Central Terminal and Brooklyn, as well as on the Jacques Torres website.

Lenny & Larry's

From Dec. 2 to 4, Lenny & Larry's is offering 20% off its protein-rich cookies, including the Complete Cookie, the Complete Crunchy Cookie, the Keto Cookie, the Boss and the Complete Cremes.



Just use code NATLCOOKIEDAY at checkout.

Nick's

Nick's Cookie Kräms squeeze Swedish-style ice cream between two chewy cookies -- in flavors including Vanilj Cookie, Triple Choklad, Cookies & Kräm, and Mint Chokladchip!

In honor of National Cookie Day, Nick's is offering $5 off any Cookie Kräm Bundle order on Dec. 4, using the discount code COOKIES.

Potbelly

Potbelly is celebrating National Cookie Day by offering a free cookie with an entree to all Potbelly Perks members.

Real Cookies

Connecticut-based Real Cookies is offering 25% off online orders from Sunday to Dec. 10 when you use discount code CookieDay2022 at checkout.

The deal also applies to limited-edition products like the Holiday Dip & Sprinkle Cookie Decorating Kit and the You're Awesome Box, a sampler of six Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Lemon Blueberry cookies with pop-open note cards.

Subway

For one day only, on Dec. 4, Subway is launching the Cookieway cookie pop-up, at the Subway at 1575 SW 8th Street in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Special footlong cookies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in exchange for a donation to the nonprofit Subway Cares Foundation.



Inspired by Subway subs, the limited-edition menu includes:

The Subway Cookie Club , a double-chocolate cookie stacked with chunks of chocolate chip, white-chocolate macadamia and raspberry-cheesecake cookies, plus vanilla frosting, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate and raspberry sauce.

, a double-chocolate cookie stacked with chunks of chocolate chip, white-chocolate macadamia and raspberry-cheesecake cookies, plus vanilla frosting, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate and raspberry sauce. The Mexi-Cali , a vanilla sugar cookie base drizzled with dulce de leche and topped with mole, corn nuts, white chocolate sauce, ground coffee, espresso chips and Tajín chili-lime seasoning.

, a vanilla sugar cookie base drizzled with dulce de leche and topped with mole, corn nuts, white chocolate sauce, ground coffee, espresso chips and Tajín chili-lime seasoning. The Monster , a double chocolate cookie smothered in peanut butter, sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, and finished with both chocolate and white chocolate sauces.

, a double chocolate cookie smothered in peanut butter, sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, and finished with both chocolate and white chocolate sauces. The Great Pickle, a unique combination of peanut butter and marshmallow crème on a vanilla sugar cookie, topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and -- yes-- dill pickles.

If you can't make it to Miami, Subway is also selling six- and twelve-pack bundles of its traditional cookies nationwide, and offering $2 off a footlong sub when you order a cookie on the Subway app or Subway.com.

Sun-Maid

People have very strong opinions about raisins in cookies: Some love the juicy morsels and others can't stand 'em. Celebrity chef Duff Goldman and Sun-Maid are calling a time out with the limited edition Duff x Sun-Maid Truce Cookie Kit, which comes with everything you need to make Duff's Truce Cookie -- half chocolate chip and half oatmeal-raisin -- including a Sun-Maid holiday sweater and spatula.

To enter, go to this Sunmaid Instagram post by Dec. 4 and tag someone you'd like to declare a truce with.

Thirty winners will be announced on Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. PT.

Tiff's Treats

Tiff's Treats

Tiffany and Leon Chen have been baking cookies and other sweet treats at Tiff's Treats since 1999.



On Friday and Saturday, the store will offer a free chocolate chip cookie to every visitor. And running through Dec. 7, Tiff's Treats' holiday sweepstakes will give a lucky winner 10 cookie deliveries to send to people on their holiday gift list, along with a one-year Tiff's Treats Elites membership and a $250 gift card.

