National Cookie Day is Dec. 4. The "holiday" was inaugurated in 1987 by Matt Nader, owner of San Francisco's Blue Chip Cookie Company, as a way to salute the sweet treat.

"It's just like having National Secretaries Day," Nader told The Los Angeles Times at the time. "It will just be a fun thing to do."



The origins of the cookie itself, though, are a bit fuzzier: Some point to the oatcakes that first-century Scots would munch on while traveling, while others look to bakers in 7th-century Persia, who made mini "cakes" to test their ovens with.



By the 14th century, sugar was more readily accessible across Europe and even modest households could produce what we would recognize today as cookies -- though they weren't called as such. In 1390, the culinary guide Libro de Cucina included a recipe for Ciambella de Monaco ("little cakes of Monaco"), small round biscuits made with flour, sugar and a lot of eggs.

Below, check out companies celebrating National Cookie Day with free cookies, discounts and more.

Great American Cookies

Loyalty members who make a purchase at Great American Cookies on Dec. 4 get a reward on their next visit within the next seven days -- including a free regular cookie; BOGO cookie or 20 bonus loyalty points.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies will have extended hours on National Cookie Day, when the company's 225-plus locations will stay open an extra hour (most until 1 a.m. or later).

Plus, from Dec. 2 to 4, customers get a free classic cookie with any purchase in-store or on the app. Favorites include Chocolate Chuck, Classic with M&M's, Double Chocolate Mint, Snickerdoodle and Peanut Butter Cup.

Jacques Torres

On Dec. 4, the French chocolatier is offering 15% off all cookies and cookie mixes at his shops in Grand Central Terminal and Brooklyn, as well as on the Jacques Torres website.

Lenny & Larry's

From Dec. 2 to 4, Lenny & Larry's is offering 20% off its protein-rich cookies, including the Complete Cookie, the Complete Crunchy Cookie, the Keto Cookie, the Boss and the Complete Cremes.



Just use code NATLCOOKIEDAY at checkout.

Potbelly

Potbelly is celebrating National Cookie Day by offering a free cookie to all Potbelly Perks members.

Real Cookies

Connecticut-based Real Cookies is offering 25% off online orders from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10 when you use discount code CookieDay2022 at checkout.

The deal also applies to limited-edition products like the You're Awesome Box, a sampler of six Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Lemon Blueberry cookies -- plus pop-open note cards with inspirational messages.

Tiff's Treats

Tiffany and Leon Chen have been baking cookies and other sweet treats at Tiff's Treats since 1999. On National Cookie Day, visit the company's Instagram page to get promo codes for discounts on online and app orders.