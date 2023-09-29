Americans drink about 517 million cups of coffee a day, according to the National Coffee Association. That's more than any other beverage -- including water. For those of us who partake, nearly 80% enjoy at least two cups a day, while more than half drink three or more.

Today is National Coffee Day, when java purveyors across the US will be giving away cups of joe, offering discounts on bags of coffee, subscriptions and more.

Even better, this caffeinated day is quickly followed by International Coffee Day on Oct. 1. (Yes, coffee is so amazing it deserves two days.)

Below, find out what regional coffeehouses and popular national chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks are doing this week to celebrate the beloved bean.

For more on coffee, check out our picks for the best coffee makers, the best coffee accessories and the best coffee subscriptions.

Aroma Joe's

On Sept. 29, Aroma Joe's is offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee to all customers.

If you're an AJ's Rewards member, you can get a free 24-ounce coffee via the app from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.

Atlas Coffee Club

In honor of National Coffee Day, Atlas Coffee Club will give you your first bag of coffee for free through Oct. 2.

Just use code ATLASCOFFEEDAY23 at checkout.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins' Flavor the Month for September is Coffee Shop Cold Brew, made with real cold brew concentrate and topped with fluffy cold-foam flavored ice cream and swirls of cinnamon sweet cream.

It's available for a limited time in a cup, cone or fresh-pack.

Bean Box

Bean Box

Use code COFFEEDAY23 from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 and get a free 12-ounce bag of coffee with any purchase on the Bean Box website or mobile app.

Any purchase made on the app is entered to win a $250 Bean Box gift card. You can also follow Bean Box on Instagram and tag a friend in the National Coffee Day Instagram Post for more chances to win.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Started as a family business in Oregon 15 years ago, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 115 locations across seven states. In celebration of National Coffee Day, the company is offering any medium coffee drink for just $3.

Treat yourself to a classic drip coffee or mix it up with a caramel blondie, Irish coffee or Blackout hazelnut mocha.

BLK & Bold

BLK and Bold

This Black-owned coffee brand is offering a buy two, get one free deal on all coffee items from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Customers also get free shipping.

Popular items include the company's Smoove Operator dark roast blend coffee ($14 for a 12-ounce bag) and cans of BLK & Bold Nitro Cold Brew ($11.49 for a four-pack).

Five percent of gross profits support For Our Youth, a nonprofit aiding children in need.

Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, Blue Bottle is offering 15% off coffee purchases online and 15% off bag shipments for first-time coffee subscribers.

Bubs Naturals

Bubs Naturals has unveiled its new Bubs Brew Instant Coffee travel packs, made from fair-trade coffee beans and infused with Bub's MCT Oil Creamer.

Ten percent of all profits are donated to charities that support veterans.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Perks members can enjoy exclusive offers all week long, from discounts on drinks to double points on their accounts.

Today, Friday, celebrate National Coffee Day with a medium espresso shaker for just $3. Then on Oct. 1, International Coffee Day, get $1 off when purchasing any size drip coffee.

The offers will automatically be loaded onto your Caribou Perks accounts as a reward and are valid one time per day.

Circle K

For National and International Coffee Day, Circle K is offering customers one free cup of coffee when they use the Circle K app. The offer is good for any size beverage and runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is giving one person free coffee and tea for a year.

One lucky winner will receive a free regular-size drink every day for a year, while 60 more will win free drinks for the remainder of 2023.

Every purchase through The Coffee Bean Rewards app from Sept. 29 to Oct. 31 enters you in the contest.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms

Download this coupon for one free coffee -- hot or iced, any size -- at any Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Fastrac, Sprint, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Loaf n' Jug, Certified Oil, Quik Stop or Tom Thumb location.

The offer is only good on Sept. 29 and it's limited to one coupon per person.

Cult Coffee

Use code FIRSTTIME at checkout when you make your first purchase on Cult Coffee's website and get the product for free, except for shipping.

Limited-edition releases and botanicals are excluded.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is celebrating National Coffee Day with a free iced or hot coffee for Dunkin' Rewards members with any purchase today, Friday.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros

Buy a $20 "Drink More Coffee" hat at any of Dutch Bros' 750 locations on Sept. 29 and you'll get a free drink of your choice.

Ellianos Coffee

Get a complimentary medium-size hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29. Just go through the Ellianos drive-thru and tell the barista you want to participate in the National Coffee Day celebration.

Icelandic Provisions

Skyr is an Icelandic yogurt that's been around since the Middle Ages. Icelandic Provisions is celebrating National Coffee Day with a giveaway of its new cold-brew coffee flavor skyr.

Purchase a 4-ounce cup at your local retailer, take a photo of the receipt and the company will send you a refund via Venmo or Paypal. More details are available here.

Joe Coffee

The New York-based roaster is offering $1 off any Coldstretto cold espresso drinks on Sept. 29, including its classic Brown Sugar Shakerato, Coldstretto Cold Foam and Black Cherry Espresso Soda.

Joe Coffee began offering Coldstretto, its ready-to-use cold espresso brewed with BKON's patented Rain technology, at select cafes in June.

Keurig

This National Coffee Day, Keurig is giving away a weekend trip to the Keurig Coffee House in Lake Waccabuc, New York, including a coffee-centric cooking class, barista art class and coffee-cocktail mixology lessons. The winner will also receive a year's supply of K-Cup pods and a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar brewer.

To enter, follow @Keurig on Instagram and tag two friends on this post with whom you'd share the house, using #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes. You can also share the Keurig post or a upload photo of you drinking coffee with #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes and tag @keurig.

The contest runs through Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. But even if you don't win, you can still get 15% off all K-Cup boxes and 20% off Keurig brewers and accessories online with offer code COFFEEDAY23. Buy a brewer and four or more boxes of pods, and you can take 30% off your whole order.

Krispy Kreme

On Sept. 29, get a free medium hot or iced coffee at Krispy Kreme. There's no purchase necessary, but we can't imagine walking out of a Krispy Kreme without at least one doughnut.

Kolache Factory

Yeast-dough pastries crammed with a sweet or savory filling, kolaches are particularly popular in Texas and the Midwest, thanks to the Czech immigrants who brought them with them in the 1800s.

On Sept. 29, Kolache Factory, with more than 60 locations nationwide, is giving customers a free 12-ounce cup of coffee to go with their kolache. Just ask the cashier or show them the coupon from Facebook, Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter).

La Colombe

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, La Colombe cafes are giving away a drip coffee with the purchase of a box of coffee. You can also get in on a buy-one, get-one 50% off deal on boxes of coffee online.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine

La Madeleine is celebrating International Coffee Day by giving away a regular or large drip coffee with any online or app purchase on Oct. 1.

There are more than 80 La Madeleine locations across Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.

L'Or Coffee

L'Or

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the L'Or Barista Coffee and Espresso System will be on sale for $159, a $30 discount off the retail price.

In addition, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, L'Or will be unveiling a giant golden coffee bean in New York's Bryant Park, with free L'Or coffee and Maman pastries for those who stop by.

Maman

Speaking of which, on Sept. 29, this New York-based French bakery and cafe is offering a free small drip coffee with purchase to the first 29 customers.

Maman has 30 locations in North America, including in Philadelphia; Montreal; Toronto; Washington, DC; and numerous outposts across New York City.

Maverik

Maverik

The more than 400 Maverik locations in the western US are offering Adventure Club loyalty members 50% off a cup of Maverik coffee on Sept. 29, while Upgraded Nitro cardholders get a large hot beverage on the house.

Mochidoki

Mochidoki

Want your coffee in dessert form? Mochidoki has espresso-flavored mochi ice cream, available for $12 for a four-piece box or $72 for a 24-piece one.

Sign up online and get 10% off your first order.

Onyx

Hard to believe, but Christmas is less than three months away. So it's the perfect time to order the 2023 Onyx Coffee Lab Advent Calendar box, available for preorder on Oct. 1.

The decorative box includes two dozen 2-ounce bags of single-origin Onyx coffee, each one enough for a pot of delicious coffee to share or savor by yourself.

Onyx has also just launched its first premium coffee concentrate, Extractions, available in 12.6-ounce bottles.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is partnering with Lavazza to offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, which happens to be International Coffee Day.

Partners Coffee

New and returning membersget an additional 10% off their first three Partners Coffee subscription orders on National Coffee Day. The offer includes Partners' line of Mainstay roasts, Roaster's Choice and Rockaway Cold Brew pouches.

Peet's Coffee

The Berkeley-based roastery has launched a new "Disloyalty Program" that allows members of other coffee rewards programs -- including Starbucks and Dunkin' -- to use points for a free coffee on Sept. 29.

Sign up for a Peetnik Rewards account and upload a screengrab from another loyalty app and Peet's will convert it into a free beverage.

Perkins

Through Sept. 29, Perkins is offering 20% off its new coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes. Flavors include Perkins House Blend, Chocolate Pecan Pie and the limited-edition Perkins Pumpkin Pie.

Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering $1 off all Philz Coffee Mocha Tesora beverages, made with Ghirardelli chocolate. The offer is good for any size beverage, hot or iced, and will automatically be applied to any in-store or mobile purchase on Sept. 29.

Philz Coffee has 69 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, Chicago, Virginia and Washington, DC.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J is giving away coffee all day on National Coffee Day. Redeem the offer through the myRewards Plus app and choose any size hot, iced or cold-brew coffee.

PJ's Coffee

On National Coffee Day, PJ's Coffee is including a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew with any pastry or sandwich.

Also, through Sept. 29, get a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase of a bag of whole-bean coffee.

Potbelly

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, Potbelly is offering double points for Perks members with any purchase of a Cold Brew Shake, which blends cold-brewed Arabica coffee with hand-dipped vanilla ice cream.

New customers who download the Potbelly app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks rewards account get a free sandwich after their first purchase.

Pret a Manger

Pret a Manger is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering new Club Pret subscribers 50% off their first month. An update to the Pret Coffee Subscription, Club Pret allows subscribers to enjoy up to five drinks a day and 20% off Pret's entire menu for $40 a month.

To redeem, download the Pret app, follow the prompts to create an account and enter code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout. The offer is available from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Quantum

Quantum is giving away its caffeine-packed Energy Squares from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, International Coffee Day.

To get a coupon, visit the Quantum website on National Coffee Day and enter your information. Then head to any Quantum Energy Squares retailer to get your free protein bar.

Rise Brewing Co.

Rise Brewing Company

Want free coffee for a year? Go to the Rise website and enter your email into the contest form. The winner will be selected on Oct. 12 and announced on Rise's Instagram page.

Everyone who enters gets a 20% discount at the online Rise store when they use code COFFEEDAY.

Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's

Every day in September, you can hit Scooter's Coffee drive-thru for a free brewed coffee of your choice, including popular flavors like Caramelicious, Scooter Doodle or French Vanilla.

"We want our loyal customers and new customers to enjoy the indulgence of free coffee -- not just in celebration of one day, but for an entire month," Scooter's Coffee President Joe Thornton said in a statement.

The offer is valid for one cup per person per visit.

Sheetz

Sheetz

Purchase anything on the Sheetz app between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 and get any size nitro or cold brew coffee for free by entering offer code BREW4U on the Offerz tab.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Today, Friday, Shipley will be giving away a medium house blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase, at all of its locations.

Starbucks

It's the inaugural Starbucks Global Coffee Week, when the company will share updates on its sustainability goals, spotlight new microblends inspired by Starbucks Reserve roasteries and more.

On National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, select Starbucks locations are hosting free coffee tastings.

Tectonic Coffee

Tectonic Coffee

Purchase any 12-ounce box of Tectonic Coffee and get a free 6-ounce sample of La Tanairi Lot 299, a direct-trade roast grown in Honduras that has notes of cherry, plum and bergamot.

"Its semi-anaerobic process adds unique complexity that we're keen for coffee aficionados to experience," Tectonic founder Deaton Pigot said in a statement.

The brand is also gearing up to open its first cafe this winter in West Hollywood.

Tim Hortons

At Tim Hortons, rewards members get a free medium hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day with a minimum purchase of $3.

Tous les Jours

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, French-Asian bakery café chain Tous les Jours is holding coffee happy hours.

Each day, from 2 to 5 p.m. local time, get a 12-ounce hot coffee or 16-ounce iced coffee for only $1.

Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee wants National Coffee Day to focus on local roasters, not the big coffee chains. So the premium coffee subscription service is springing for a free cup of coffee at 60 coffeehouses from coast to coast.

Scan the custom QR code at the register and get an additional free bag of coffee, shipped by Trade.

If you can't make it into a coffee shop, Trade will offer a free bag of coffee on National Coffee Day with any new subscription purchase.

Tribini



Tribini

To celebrate International Coffee Day, Tribini is offering free shipping on its ready-to-drink espresso martinis on Oct. 1. Try any or all of the three flavors: classic double espresso, buttery toasted hazelnut and creamy golden espresso.

An eight-pack of Tribini martinis retails for $40. Each can has enough for two cocktails and is made with real espresso, six-times distilled vodka and a blend of monk fruit and stevia for a touch of sweetness.

Verve Coffee

Verve Coffee

On Sept. 29, Verve Coffee is offering one lucky customer free coffee for a year through its coffee subscription service. Or swing by Verve's Instagram for a chance to win two months of free coffee.

Mark your calendars, because both contests end at 11:59 p.m. PT.

W&P

W&P

"Digital lavender" is the Coloro color of the year for 2023. It's also the hue of W&P's newest insulated bottle and ceramic mug, which dropped on Sept. 26.

Wendy's

Wendy's

Through Oct. 1, grab a hot or cold small coffee at Wendy's for $1. Choose any flavor, including the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, here for a limited time.

To redeem, visit the "Offers" section in the app's Rewards Store or the Wendy's website.

Yellowstone Coffee

Yellowstone Coffee

If you watch the show Yellowstone, you may be interested in this deal: On Sept. 29, the Yellowstone Coffee line will be available on Amazon for more than 15% off.

Choose from flavors like Yellowstone Ranch House, Yellowstone Bunkhouse and Yellowstone Caramel Oatmeal.

Zend Coffee

Zend Coffee

From Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, get 30% off Corkcicle mugs and all full-size bags of coffee using discount code NCD30. You can also get 50% off your first month's subscription using discount code NCD50.

Can't get enough coffee? Here's our pick for the best Keurig coffee makers.