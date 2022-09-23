National Coffee Day 2022: Deals at Dunkin', Peet's and More

Whether you take your coffee iced with a splash of pumpkin spice flavoring or black with no sugar or cream added, we've got good news for you. It's every coffee lover's dream: National Coffee Day is almost here, along with discounts and freebies on coffee.

You can take advantage of these deals on Thursday, Sept. 29. at coffee shops like Dunkin, Peet's and La Colombe. Some are handing out a free cup of joe while others are discounting bags of coffee beans.

Here's where you can get a free coffee or discount on National Coffee Day this year. Prefer to make your coffee at home? Here's an easy way to make iced coffee and the best coffee makers for 2022.

Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee doesn't have any deals for National Coffee Day but it will on International Coffee Day, which is Oct. 1. Here's what they are:

15% off all coffee and espresso

15% off all new subscriptions

15% off all bundles

20% off Baratza Grinders

Free shipping on orders over $40

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee is offering $3 medium handcrafted beverages for its Caribou Perks members on National Coffee Day. Plus, if you're a new Caribou Perks member, you'll get a free drink after your first visit when you sign up.

Cult Coffee

When you buy something for the first time on Cult Coffee's website, you can use the code FIRSTTIME at checkout to get the product for free. You'll just need to pay for shipping.

Dunkin'

On National Coffee Day, DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee when you buy anything at Dunkin'.

Dunn Brothers Coffee

Dunn Brothers Coffee is offering a free medium brewed coffee when you use the Dunn Brothers reward app.

La Colombe

For National Coffee Day, La Colombe Coffee Roasters will be running a BOGO 50% off all of its 12-ounce boxes of coffee beans in all cafes and on its website. The deal starts Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 1.

La Colombe will also be launching its first dark roast coffee in over five years, called All Dark, on National Coffee Day. All Dark will be included in the BOGO 50% off deal.

You can also currently use code FALL25 to get 25% off cold brew and lattes.

McDonald's

Using the McDonald's app, rewards members can get a $1 premium roast or iced coffee every day through the end of the year.

Panera Bread

Starting Sept. 29, Panera Bread is rolling out its first ever MyPanera Week from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5. It'll hand out exclusive perks to celebrate its loyalty program members. Here's what the perks for MyPanera members are:

Thursday, Sept. 29: New unlimited Sip Club subscribers will get two months' membership free. Existing Sip Club Members will receive $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies one time and via the app only.

New unlimited Sip Club subscribers will get two months' membership free. Existing Sip Club Members will receive $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies one time and via the app only. Friday, Sept. 30: $0 delivery fee in-app only through Oct. 5.

$0 delivery fee in-app only through Oct. 5. Saturday, Oct. 1: Free baguette with an in-app purchase.

Free baguette with an in-app purchase. Sunday, Oct. 2: $2 off a Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bowl via the app.

$2 off a Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bowl via the app. Monday, Oct. 3: 20% Off Panera Bread gift cards (online only).

20% Off Panera Bread gift cards (online only). Tuesday, Oct. 4: Special gift from a Panera partner.

Special gift from a Panera partner. Wednesday, Oct. 5: Cooking class with Panera's head chef, Claes Petersson and discounts on Panera grocery products.

Cooking class with Panera's head chef, Claes Petersson and discounts on Panera grocery products. Thursday, Oct. 6: Start of choice in MyPanera Rewards.

Peet's

Peet's is handing out a free small drip coffee with any purchase at participating locations on National Coffee Day. Here are some other deals it's running Sept. 29 through Oct. 2:

20% off coffee beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules in coffee bars.

20% off when you shop online.

$0 Delivery fee for Peetnik Rewards Members when you place orders through the Peet's app.

Plus, here's a deal you can get any day: Peet's always provides coffee bar guests one complimentary small coffee with the purchase of a 1-pound bag of beans. Limited to one per customer.

Tim Hortons

On Sept. 29, you can get a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee all day long at Tim Hortons when you order through the Tims app or website.

In addition, Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day and Tim Hortons is offering a $1 medium hot or iced coffee during the entire month of October when you order on the Tims app or website.

What about Starbucks?

Starbucks will not have a National Coffee Day offer this year, a Starbucks representative told CNET. To find deals, you can download the Starbucks app and join the rewards program.

We'll update this story as we hear about more coffee shops with deals on National Coffee Day.