National Chicken Wing Day 2022: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals

National Chicken Wing Day is July 29, when bars, restaurants and fast-food joints nationwide offer deals and discounts on wings -- both bone-in and boneless varieties.

Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings over Super Bowl weekend alone, according to the National Chicken Council, and the pandemic only fueled our poultry passion. (So much so that a wing shortage was reported in 2021.)

"Demand for chicken wings has been through the roof since the beginning of the pandemic," NCC spokesperson Tom Super said in a statement earlier this year, pointing to the "shift from sit-down restaurants to takeout and quick service" during lockdowns.

Ironically, the wing has historically been a largely overlooked part of the chicken, usually thrown away or used in soup or stock. The idea of deep-frying them and slathering them in hot sauce is generally attributed to the Bellissimo family, who ran the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, in the early 1960s.



At least that's what Buffalo's city fathers believed in 1977, when they issued a proclamation celebrating bar co-owner Frank Bellissimo and declaring July 29 to be Chicken Wing Day.

The Anchor Bar is still around, but you don't have to go to upstate New York to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day. Below are just some of the places you can get free wings on July 29.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering customers six free boneless or traditional wings with any $10 dine-in purchase all day on July 29.

But the 40-year-old restaurant chain is also using National Chicken Wing Day to settle one of gastronomy's great debates: traditional or boneless? Declare your pick on social media with the hashtag #wingdebate, and the results will be announced once the day of celebration is over.

In addition, B-Dubs' Blazin' Rewards members can also enter to win free wings for a year by checking in on the Buffalo Wild Wings app when visiting any location on July 29. (Read the official rules here.)

Fazoli's

Enter promo code WINGDAY when ordering on Fazoli's app through Aug. 3, and you'll get five free boneless wings.

Hooters

Stop by Hooters on National Chicken Wing Day and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

Legends Tavern and Grille

On National Chicken Wing Day, South Florida-based Legends Tavern and Grille is offering 50-cent wings between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the purchase of any beverage.

Choose among mild, medium, hot, myong, BBQ, honey garlic, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, mango habanero, Cajun dry rub, sticky Asian, Jamaican jerk, and kickin' bourbon flavors.

It's Just Wings

Through July 29, order $20 or more of wings from It's Just Wings with the promo code WINGDAY22 and you'll get 11 free boneless wings.



You can also redeem the offer via DoorDash and UberEats through July 31.

Jolene's Wings & Beer

This National Chicken Wing Day, when you buy one order of boneless or bone-in wings from Jolene's, a delivery-only "virtual" restaurant with locations in seven states, you'll get a second order free.

Choose from eight flavors -- Buffalo, Nashville hot, kung pao, sweet chili, Cajun lime, smokey BBQ, garlic parm and naked (no sauce or seasoning) -- and a host of dipping sauces. Use promo code JOLENESWINGS at checkout.

Pluckers Wing Bar

This wings-centric saloon, with locations across Texas and Louisiana, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day -- and its 27th anniversary -- with $1 wings and $2 pints of Miller Lite on July 29.

Pluckers is also offering a special deal for culinary daredevils: Order 25 "fire in the hole" hot wings for $20 and, if you finish them all, you get your name on the "Wall of Flame."

7-Eleven



On July 29, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program can get 10 classic Buffalo wings for just $10 at participating 7-Eleven locations.



Can't get into the shop in time? Members can still enjoy five wings for $5.99 through Sunday.

Wing It On

Buy 12 classic wings at Wing It On on National Chicken Wing Day and get six more free. The offer is good in-store, online or with the WIO app using promo code WINGDAY6.



Wing It On is also partnering with GrubHub: From July 29 to 31, get 25% off any $30 Wing It On! order (up to $10 off per order).

With locations in seven states, Wing It On is the official wing sauce of the US Chicken Wing Eating Championship in Buffalo, New York, the birthplace of the Buffalo wing.

Wings Over

Get two free chicken tenders with any purchase on the Wings Over website or app on July 29. Just select your order, and add "2 Tenders" to the same cart. Use promo code WINGDAY22 at checkout.

Wingstop

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, Wingstop is giving away five free classic or boneless wings with a order totaling $10 or more. Just use promo code FREEWINGS when you order online or through the Wingstop app.



In addition, for every offer redeemed, it's donating a dollar -- up to $100,000 -- to Wingstop Charities, which supports young people achieve their goals in education, arts, sports and employment.

Wing Zone

Make no bones about it: In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, boneless wings are just 75 cents -- or 16 for $12 -- at Wing Zone. Pick from among 18 flavors, including Buffalo-style, sweet and spicy, and dry rubs.

Wing Zone has locations in 21 states, including many across the South.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal includes five nuggets tossed in one of eight different sauces and is served with Texas toast, crinkle-cut french fries and ranch dressing. On July 29, buy one meal through the Zaxby's app and get another one free.

Founded in Athens, Georgia, in 1990, Zaxby's now has more than 900 locations in 18 states.



