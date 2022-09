National Cheeseburger Day 2022: McDonald's, Smashburger, Dairy Queen Offer Sizzling Deals

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. We don't know who first laid a slice of fromage on a beef patty -- restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit -- but Louis Ballast, owner of Denver's Humpty Dumpty Drive-In, trademarked "the cheeseburger" in March 1935. (The term is fully generic now, though.)

Today, the cheeseburger is an American staple: Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten in the US annually, and a good number of them are slathered in cheddar, Colby or Swiss.



Below, find out how your favorite burger joints are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. For more burger-centric fare, find out if the Impossible Burger is really healthier and what kitchen gear you need to assemble the perfect hamburger.

Applebee's

Applebee's

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, participating Applebee's are offering a special Burger Bundle deal -- that's a handmade cheeseburger plus fries and a Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash drink or other Pepsi beverage -- for only $11.

The deal applies to Applebee's Bacon Cheeseburger, Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Impossible Cheeseburger and even the old-fashioned hamburger without cheese.



Order online on the Applebee's website or via the Applebee's app on Sept. 18.

Big Deal Burger

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering a pair of deals via its virtual brand Big Deal Burger.

On Sept. 15 and 16, you can order a Big Deal Burger Double with cheese for $6.

On Sept. 17 and 18, get a Big Deal Burger single with cheese for $5.

"Life is too short to miss out on one of our unique, southern burgers," Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey said in a statement. "A true barbecue burger can only come from a wood-burning pit. And that's what we offer."

Founded in 1941, Dickey's Barbecue Pit currently has 550 locations across the US and eight other countries.

Burger King

Burger King

From Sept. 17 to 19, Royal Perks members can enjoy a free cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1 by ordering at bk.com or on the Burger King app.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen

Get $1 off any of DQ's Signature Stackburgers on Sept. 18 when you order it as a standalone item through the DQ app.

The Habit

The Habit

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, back in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill now has more than 335 locations in 14 states. This National Cheeseburger Day, the Habit is offering a half-price charburger with cheese with the purchase of one at full price.

To get in on the deal, register on the Habit Burger app before midnight on Sept. 15.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box

The Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger is a grilled all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.



You can get one on National Cheeseburger Day for just $2 with any purchase on the Jack in the Box mobile app.

McDonald's

McDonald's

Which cheeseburger will be featured in McD's National Cheeseburger Day deal? The home of the Big Mac is letting fans decide: Through Sept. 13, vote online for the classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger or McDouble.

The winning burger, which will be announced Sept. 14, will be available for free with a $1 purchase through the McDonald's mobile app on National Cheeseburger Day.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack

Select Shake Shack locations are giving away free cheeseburgers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sept. 18. Order a Shake Shack cheeseburger via DoorDash and type in the promo code "SHACK."

Make sure your local Shack is participating and all you'll have to pay is tax and tip.



Smashburger

Smashburger

On Sept. 18, Smashburger is offering a buy one, get one free deal, that lets diners mix and match single or double patties and any of Smashburger's protein options, including beef, grilled chicken, turkey and black bean.

This promotion is available both in-store and online with the promo code BOGO22.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers

On Sept. 18, snap up a buy one, get one free classic cheeseburger deal via Wayback Burgers' mobile app.



While you're ordering, consider some of the fast-casual chain's new fall offerings, including the S'mores Shake, cheesy onion rings and an Oktoberfest Burger, served on a pretzel bun and topped with onion rings, cheese sauce and German mustard.

Wendy's

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering a BOGO cheeseburger deal through Friday, Sept. 19. Order via Wendy's app and enjoy two cheeseburgers -- including the new Big Bacon Cheddar or Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger -- for the price of one.

White Castle

White Castle

White Castle is offering a Cheesy 10-Sack, featuring 10 cheese sliders for $9 ($10 in Arizona, New Jersey and New York). Pick your choice of cheesy toppings: American, smoked cheddar, jalapeno or ghost pepper.



Plus, through Sept. 30, White Castle is offering 20% off any order on the Craver Nation app. Grab a bunch of Double Cheese Sliders and save money while you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.