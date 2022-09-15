National Cheeseburger Day 2022: McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Hardee's Offer Tasty Deals

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. Who first thought of laying a slice of fromage on a beef patty? It's hard to say. Restaurateurs from Kentucky to California have claimed credit but it was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver's Humpty Dumpty Drive-In, who trademarked "the cheeseburger" in March 1935. (The phrase is fully generic now.)

Since then, the cheeseburger has become a staple of the American diet: We consume nearly 50 billion burgers a year and a good number of them are slathered in cheddar, Colby or Swiss.

Below, find out how your favorite burger restaurants are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. For more burger-centric fare, find out if the Impossible Burger is really healthier and what kitchen gear you need to assemble the perfect hamburger.

7-Eleven

On Sept. 18, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can enjoy a 7-Eleven 1/4-pound cheeseburger made with Kraft American cheese and served on a brioche bun for just $2. You can also order the deal on the 7NOW app.

Applebee's

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, participating Applebee's are offering a special Burger Bundle deal -- that's a handmade cheeseburger plus fries and a Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash drink or other Pepsi beverage -- for $11.

The deal applies to Applebee's Bacon Cheeseburger, Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Impossible Cheeseburger and even the old-fashioned hamburger without cheese.



Order online on the Applebee's website or via the Applebee's app on Sept. 18.

Big Deal Burger

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering a pair of deals via its virtual brand Big Deal Burger.

On Sept. 15 and 16, you can order a Big Deal Burger Double with cheese for $6.

On Sept. 17 and 18, get a Big Deal Burger single with cheese for $5.

"A true barbecue burger can only come from a wood-burning pit. And that's what we offer," Dickey CEO Laura Rea Dickey said in a statement.

Founded in 1941, Dickey's Barbecue Pit currently has 550 locations across the US and eight other countries.

Burger King

From Sept. 17 to 19, Royal Perks members can enjoy a free cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1 by ordering at bk.com or on the Burger King app.

Carl's Jr

This National Cheeseburger Day, Carl's Jr. is serving up special deals for My Rewards members. New members can take advantage of an in-app offer for a free Famous Star or Western Bacon Cheeseburger with purchase when they register. And any My Rewards member can get a Famous Star cheeseburger for just $1 when they buy one at full price.

Plus, members receive double points for all cheeseburgers purchased through the app on Sept. 18.

Dairy Queen

Get $1 off any of DQ's Signature Stackburgers on Sept. 18 when you order it as a standalone item through the DQ app.

The Habit

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, back in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill now has more than 335 locations in 14 states. On National Cheeseburger Day, the Habit is offering a half-price cheeseburger with cheese with the purchase of one at full price.

To get in on the deal, register on the Habit Burger app before midnight on Sept. 15.

Hardee's

Folks out West have Carl's Jr. but in the South, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, the same fast-food chain goes by Hardee's. The good news is they both have the same National Cheeseburger Day deals: New My Rewards members get a free Famous Star or Western Bacon Cheeseburger with purchase, and all members can get a Famous Star cheeseburger for just $1 when they buy one at full price.

You'll also double points for cheeseburgers purchased through the app on Sept. 18.

Jack in the Box

The Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger is a grilled all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.



You can get one on National Cheeseburger Day for $2 with any purchase on the Jack in the Box mobile app.

McDonald's

Which cheeseburger will be featured in McD's National Cheeseburger Day deal? The home of the Big Mac let fans decide by voting online to decide if it would be the classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger or McDouble.

The winning burger will be available for free with a $1 purchase through the McDonald's mobile app on Sept. 18.

Shake Shack

Select Shake Shack locations are giving away free cheeseburgers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sept. 18. Order a Shake Shack cheeseburger via DoorDash and type in the promo code SHACK.

Make sure your local Shack is participating, and all you'll have to pay is tax and tip.

Smashburger

On Sept. 18, Smashburger is offering a buy one, get one free deal that lets diners mix and match single or double patties and any of Smashburger's protein options, including beef, grilled chicken, turkey and black bean.

This promotion is available both in-store and online with the promo code BOGO22.

Wayback Burgers

On Sept. 18, snap up a buy one, get one free classic cheeseburger deal via Wayback Burgers' mobile app.



While you're ordering, consider some of the fast-casual chain's new fall items, including the S'mores Shake, cheesy onion rings and an Oktoberfest Burger, served on a pretzel bun and topped with onion rings, cheese sauce and German mustard.

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering a BOGO cheeseburger deal through Friday, Sept. 19. Order via Wendy's app and enjoy any two cheeseburgers -- including the new Big Bacon Cheddar or Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger -- for the price of one.

White Castle

White Castle is currently offering a Cheesy 10-Sack, featuring 10 cheese sliders for $9 (or $10 in Arizona, New Jersey and New York). Pick your choice of cheesy toppings: American, smoked cheddar, jalapeno or ghost pepper.



Plus, through Sept. 30, White Castle is offering 20% off any order on the Craver Nation app. Grab a bunch of Double Cheese Sliders and save money while you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.