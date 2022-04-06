National Burrito Day 2022: The Best Deals and Discounts

Del Taco

You can keep Taco Tuesday: The first Thursday in April is National Burrito Day. This year, it falls on April 7, when you can take advantage of buy-one-get-one burrito deals, extra rewards points, free toppings and more.

The exact origins of the burrito -- Spanish for "little donkey" -- are a mystery, but its first known mention in print was in The Dictionary of Mexican Spanish in 1895, where Cuban writer Félix Ramos y Duarte described it as "a rolled tortilla with meat or other ingredients inside."

Some have theorized it was invented by vaqueros, 19th-century Mexican cowboys, who needed an easily portable snack. They took the name from the similarity between the dish and the bedrolls pack mules would carry in Mexico. Others claim the burrito originated in the 1910s in Chihuahua, where street vendor Juan Méndez wrapped his food in tortillas to keep it warm and transported it on his donkey.

However it began, the burrito made its way to Southern California by the 1930s and eventually became a global favorite. Today, regional variations have generated strong opinions about what else is allowed -- beans, rice, lettuce, salsa, even french fries.

Below, we've got the best National Burrito Day deals all wrapped up.

California Tortilla

California Tortilla



On National Burrito Day, CalTort is taking a page from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and giving away a golden ticket with every burrito or bowl sold.



Scan your ticket to see what food prize you've earned and then claim it on your next visit, starting April 8.

The fast-casual Mexican chain has locations in Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC.

Chipotle

Chipotle is taking National Burrito Day into the metaverse with a partnership with Roblox that allows players to roll a virtual burrito on the online gaming platform. Chipotle Burrito Builder is a '90s-themed virtual-reality experience paying homage to the restaurant chain, founded in 1993.

Plus, all day long, Chipotle Rewards members also get free toppings (or sides) of queso blanco with entrée purchases, using promo code NBD2022 at checkout via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Members can also exchange rewards points for one of 10,000 Roblox gift cards.

Chipotle

Chipotle will also give away a total of 1 million Robux via Twitter and Roblox avatars have the chance to wear Chipotle '90s-inspired uniforms and unlock Gen X-era virtual fashions, including a Chipotle Doodle Bandana and Chipotle Pepper Tie Dye Shirt.

The Chipotle Burrito Builder is the chain's second foray into the online universe: It launched the Chipotle Boorito Maze on Roblox in October.

Chronic Taco

Chronic Tacos



This Newport Beach-based chain has long been known for its burritos, which are served California style (with french fries) or Mission style (with beans and rice).

For every dollar spent on April 7, you'll earn three Chronic Tacos Rewards points, which can be redeemed for free churros, tacos and other meal items.

Del Taco

Del Taco

For Thursday only, Del Yeah! rewards members can buy one Epic Burrito on the Del Taco app and get a second one free. Varieties include:

Epic Beer Battered Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito

Epic Loaded Queso Burrito

Epic Fresh Guacamole Burrito

Epic Cali Bacon Burrito

Epic Crispy Chicken & Guac Burrito

Epic Beyond Fresh Guacamole Burrito

Dos Toros

Dos Toros

Brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer founded their Bay Area-style taqueria empire in New York's Union Square in 2009. Since then they've added more than 20 locations nationwide.



For National Burrito Day, Dos Toros is offering any wrap for $5 in the restaurant or on the app.

Gallo Giro

El Gallo Giro

This LA taco chain knows a thing or two about burritos. On April 7, chile relleno, carnitas, pollo asado, fritang and buche burritos are all $5. (Buche is pig's esophagus, in case you were wondering.)

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco

On National Burrito Day, El Pollo Loco offers BOGO burritos all day long for new and existing Loco Rewards members, including the new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito Box. Plus, enjoy free delivery with no minimum.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's Southwest Grill

This Atlanta-based chain's name is reportedly an acronym for "Musicians, Outlaws and Entertainers," a nod to the music and rockin' artwork at each location. On National Burrito Day, become a Moe's Rewards member and can get a burrito or bowl for just $6.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

Rubio's Coastal Grill



On April 7, every burrito on Rubio's menu is $7, including the new chipotle honey Argentinian shrimp burrito. Order with the app, online (using coupon code BURRITO) or at one of more than 200 Rubio's locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada or Utah.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats

OK, it may not be special for National Burrito Day, but on Throwback Thursdaze, loyalty members get double points on burrito deals, which include a wrap or bowl, chips and a drink for $8.

Be sure to open an account on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app before 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) to take advantage of the savings.