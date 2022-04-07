National Beer Day Deals: Here's Where Celebrations Are Brewing

Katie Teague/CNET

If you need an excuse to drink your favorite frothy cold beverage, we have one for you. Today, April 7, is National Beer Day, and that means the deals are brewing. Even better, National Burrito Day falls on the same day. We suggest grabbing a few friends and heading out for discounted beers and burritos.

We've gathered all the brands offering deals and new beer releases today -- sorry, no free beer offers this time. For local discounts and freebies, check out your local breweries, restaurants and pubs.

Bell's Brewery

For National Beer Day, Bell's Brewery tweeted it's offering 20% off pint glasses, koozies and bottle openers online only. The sale will last until April 10.

Budweiser

While it wasn't to commemorate National Beer Day, Budweiser released a limited edition can ahead of opening day for the MLB Nationals 2022 season. The MLB cans cover 14 teams across the league.

Budweiser also tweeted that its NFT holders will "have something to cheers about" on National Beer Day.

Coors Banquet

Coors Banquet released its latest Legacy Collection packaging for National Beer Day. It's giving Coors beer lovers a chance to win the entire Coors Banquet x Huckberry Legacy Line or a select piece to go with their lager. The giveaway ends June 30.

To enter, just scan the QR code on your bottle or can of the Coors Banquet Legacy Collection here.

Coors

3 Daughters Brewing

Today, 3 Daughters Brewing has $3 pints of beer, as well as giveaways from 4 to 8 p.m.

Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is offering 10% off its online storefront all week long. Just use coupon code DAMNTASTY10 when you check out.

Miller Lite

Just days ahead of National Beer Day, Miller Lite announced it's releasing limited-edition Beer Drops. These new drops that mimic Mio, a liquid flavoring that can be added to water, are said to enhance the taste of other light beers.

You can now get Miller Lite Beer Drops for $4.07 while supplies last, and you must be at least 21 years old to order.

NYC Ferry and Talea Beer Co.

NYC Ferry has partnered with Talea Beer Co. to give away a $50 certificate to cover a beer flight for two. You can enter to win on NYC Ferry's Instagram page.

Puesto

Puesto kitchen and bar is serving up all Puesto beers for half off today in celebration of National Beer Day.

Springfield Brewing Company

To celebrate National Beer Day, Springfield Brewing Company is offering a pint of beer for $10 at its locations -- and you get to keep the limited-edition glass.

We'll add more deals as they become available. For more, here's how to open your beer bottle without using a bottle opener. Also, here are the best beer subscription boxes.