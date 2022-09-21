McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets May Be Returning This Halloween

Want a little retro with your fast food this fall? Here's a rumor you may find boo-tiful. ComicBook.com is reporting that a site called Nightmare Nostalgia seems to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its beloved Halloween Happy Meal pails.

The YouTube video below is from 1990, but it at least shows you what the pails may look like.

What exactly are these pails, you may ask? Back in 1986, McDonald's started offering its Happy Meal kids meal in cute little Halloween-themed buckets, which can double as a kid's trick-or-treat pail. The three original designs were named McPunk'n, McBoo and McGoblin, but all of them looked like jack-o-lanterns, just with different faces. A few years later, a white ghost design and green witch design were added. But according to ComicBook.com, the pails haven't been available since 2016, so this is a fun retro twist.

Halloween fans are surely hoping this is a treat and not a trick. A representative from McDonald's was not immediately available to confirm or comment on the report. But the reliable snack-news Instagram account markie_devo posted what appears to be an ad for the new promotion.

Nightmare Nostalgia shared what appears to be a leaked calendar page of McDonald's events, listing the Halloween pails as arriving on Oct. 18 and running through Halloween, Oct. 31. But without confirmation, we can't say for sure it's happening, just as Linus could never guarantee the arrival of the Great Pumpkin.

We can say that certain nostalgic types would love to see this happen. There's plenty of yearning for these pails on social media.

"But I need to know if @McDonalds is bringing back the Halloween buckets because I need them all," said one Twitter user.

We'll update if McDonald's responds.