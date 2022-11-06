McDonald's Brings Back the McRib but This Could Be the Final Time

The iconic McRib sandwich is on its way back -- but McDonald's says this is the final time it will offer the beloved sandwich on its menu.

You'll see the "famously saucy" McRib back on McDonald's menu starting Monday. McDonald's is calling the limited return of the McRib its "Farewell Tour." The popular sandwich has been around for more than three decades, having debuted on the McDonald's menu in 1980.

"Fans will be able to show their love for this legendary sandwich long after it's gone with limited-edition merchandise featuring the McRib on art, clothing and memorabilia," McDonald's said in a press release. The McRib merchandise will be available on Nov. 4.

McDonald's is playing coy about whether it will ever bring back the cherished sandwich again, saying it hopes "this isn't a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later.' You never know when -- or if -- the McRib is coming back."

For years, people have pondered the question of what a McRib sandwich is actually compromised of -- but a recent video posted to Twitter by what appears to be a McDonald's employee making McRibs with frozen patties has the internet upset. The video has been viewed almost 6 million times. McDonald's has previously said its McRib patties are made out of pork, water, salt, dextrose and some preservatives.

McDonald's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.