Max Streaming Service Will Be Exclusive Home for 'The Penguin,' More Originals

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled more about its freshly rebranded streaming service, Max, during a press conference Wednesday. The event's flurry of content-related announcements included new trailers for Max Original series The Penguin and SmartLess: On the Road, plus the reveal that HBO has given a series order to Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Previously announced show The Penguin is a spinoff of Matt Reeves' film The Batman and stars Colin Farrell as the New Kingpin of Gotham. The Max original will consist of eight-episodes and premiere in 2024. You can watch the new teaser below.

SmartLess: On the Road, also previously reported to be in the works, follows actors and friends Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their popular podcast. Here's the new trailer for that Max original docuseries, coming May 23.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will be set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to the log line.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the log line says.

More new offerings include an untitled Harry Potter series that adapts the books, a comedy series derived from The Big Bang Theory, a drama series set In The Conjuring universe, drama series The Sympathizer, limited series True Detective: Night Country, limited series The Regime, Downey's Dream Cars, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, and reality series Survive the Raft.

Max merges content from HBO Max and Discovery Plus and is set to launch on May 23. Here are more details from Wednesday's press conference.