Marshmello's Limited-Edition Coca-Cola: What Does the New Flavor Taste Like?

Coca-Cola is releasing its third new Coke for its Creations line, the company announced Wednesday. The new flavor -- strawberry and watermelon fusion -- was co-created with electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello. This flavor seems much more normal than Coca-Cola's first two releases: Coke Starlight, a space-flavored soda, and Coke Byte, its pixel-flavored soda.

"We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all-new mix. I think it tastes amazing and I hope fans love it too," Marshmello said in a press release. Marshmello is the first artist ever to co-create a drink with Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola is planning to release even more limited-edition Coke Creations beverages this year. Here's what you need to know about the new Marshmello Limited Edition Coke.

What will Marshmello's Coca-Cola taste like?

Sorry, but it doesn't taste like marshmallows.

Coca-Cola says the newest flavor is a fusion of Marshmello's favorite flavors, including strawberry and watermelon. However, it adds that it also has that "great Coca-Cola taste."

"For our third Coca-Cola Creations drop, we sought to add an unexpected remix of flavors to a great Coca-Cola taste," Oana Vlad, Coca-Cola's senior director of strategy, said in the press release.

While I haven't yet tried it, I'm guessing it'll be similar to how Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke taste. I'll keep you updated when I try it. Each flavor so far has been an unexpected experience compared with what I thought it would taste like.

When can you buy the new Marshmello Coke?

Marshmello's Coca-Cola isn't available yet, but you'll be able to purchase it in the US starting July 11. Coca-Cola says you'll be able to buy individual slim 12-ounce cans. There's also a Zero Sugar version of the Coke.

Coca-Cola

Where to buy a Marshmello Coke when it's available

Unlike Coke Byte, which was only available online, you'll be able to get Marshmello's Limited Edition Coke in stores. Coca-Cola didn't say how long the newest flavor would be available or if it's only available in limited quantities.

What do the new cans look like?

Coca-Cola partnered with Forpeople to create the packaging design. The slim cans have black-and-white visuals "to pay homage to the artist's signature aesthetic," with the text written in dripped 1800s handwritten script.

There's also a Melloverse you can experience

Yes, that's right. Marshmello's Coca-Cola Creations flavor will debut on the artist's Twitch channel on July 9, two days before the Coke is released. While there, you can participate in an adventure and gain exclusive access to meta-merch designed by Zepeto.

Beginning July 25, you can scan the QR code on your can to visit the Coca-Cola Creations site, where you can listen to Marshmello's latest track.