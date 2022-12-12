Latest 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Claims People Were 'Happy to Lie' for William

The three final episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix drop on Dec. 15. On Monday, the streaming service posted a new trailer that suggests the British prince might go straight after his brother, Prince William, who's first in line to the British throne.

Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fM — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2022

Not only does Harry refer to "institutional gaslighting," and Meghan say she was "being fed to the wolves," but Harry directly references William.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," he says, "they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

The clip doesn't make it clear who "they" is, though it seems likely he means palace employees, not his family.

Harry and Meghan wonder in the trailer what would've happened to them had they stayed in Britain, and Meghan's reference to a lack of security for the couple makes it seem they're suggesting their lives would've been in danger. When Harry is later shown taking an apparent phone video of himself on a plane leaving his homeland, he smiles and says the two are "on the freedom flight."

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan led up to the eve of the couple's 2018 wedding, and offered a few intriguing reveals. But it seems from this trailer it's the final three that will really ring some royal bells.