Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is encouraging people to take part in the 2022 midterm elections: On Tuesday, voters are being offered a free doughnut.

"On Tuesday, November 8th we are encouraging you to get out and vote by offering our most iconic Original Glazed doughnut for free in shop and drive-thru to all guests," Krispy Kreme said. "Swing by a participating shop on the way to or from your polls on Election Day and add a little extra joy to your day!"

You can check for participating Krispy Kreme locations here.

Krispy Kreme often gives away free doughnuts, like on National Donut Day, to graduates, for getting vaccinated against COVID and for people showing off their Halloween costumes.

