Election Day 2022 Where Do I Vote? Abortion Referendums Twitter vs. Mastodon 'Hey Siri' May Drop 'Hey' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet Black Friday Ad Scans
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts for Election Day

Voting today? You can get a free doughnut as a reward.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Krispy Kreme "get out and vote" promotion for a free doughnut
Swing by Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut If you're voting in today's midterms.
Krispy Kreme

If you're voting today in the 2022 midterm elections, you can go grab a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme, which is using the glazed pastry as an incentive to encourage people to vote.

"On Tuesday, November 8th we are encouraging you to get out and vote by offering our most iconic Original Glazed doughnut for free in shop and drive-thru to all guests," Krispy Kreme said. "Swing by a participating shop on the way to or from your polls on Election Day and add a little extra joy to your day!"

You can check for participating Krispy Kreme locations here.

Krispy Kreme often gives away free doughnuts, like on National Donut Day, to graduates, for getting vaccinated against COVID and for people showing off their Halloween costumes.

Read more: Midterm Elections 2022: Abortion, Marijuana, Slavery Language on the Ballot in Multiple States