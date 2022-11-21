Kanye West Tweets 'Shalom' After Antisemitism Lockout Reversed

Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West last year, sent out two tweets on Sunday. One referenced the reason he was kicked off the platform on Nov. 4.

Ye tweeted "Shalom :)" to his 32 million followers on Sunday, two weeks after he had been locked out for antisemitic comments.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

His return to the platform comes after Elon Musk restored deleted accounts for the likes of Jordan Peterson, Andrew Tate, Project Veritas and former President Donald Trump. Ye's message was preceded by a more tentative "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," earlier in the day.

In October, Ye tweeted that he was going to sleep, but that when he awoke he'd be "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

He added that "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." Twitter didn't delete the rapper's account, but locked the rapper out of it, with the antisemitic tweets removed.

"The account was locked for violating Twitter's policies," a company spokesperson said at the time.

Ye's Twitter access was restored in the days following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the company, though Musk said he wasn't responsible for the decision.

A week after being locked out of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Ye agreed to purchase right-wing-leaning social media platform Parler. Ye announced earlier in the month on Parler that he'd been locked out of his Meta-owned Instagram account for another 30 days. The suspension, he said, came after he posted a screenshot of a private message to Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons in which Ye said he was going to make "you know who" have better contracts and business practices. "I gotta get the Jewish business people to make the contracts fair or die trying," Ye wrote in his message.

Representatives for the Anti Defamation League, a civil rights group, did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.