Women Are Likelier Than Men to Be Impacted by Online Abuse, Ofcom Study Finds

An Ofcom study conducted in the UK found that women internet users do not feel as safe online as men, and are more likely to be negatively affected by abuse. The government agency surveyed more than 6,600 participants between 13-85 to track negative and positive experiences online.

According to Ofcom's latest Online Nation report, women encounter more harmful content about body image, weight, self-harm and misogyny than men. While men see more instances of online scams, phishing, misinformation and violence, it's women who experience higher rates of concern or distress. "More than two in five women (43%) say they felt bothered by harmful content they recently came across online, compared to a third of men (33%)," Ofcom reports.

