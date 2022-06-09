Werewolf? Ghost? Pokemon? It seems nobody is quite sure what the Amarillo Zoo in Texas captured on camera in the dark one early morning. The city is asking for help in identifying the figure from an unclear still photo of the thing on the other side of a fence. If you look closely, it seems humanoid with two legs and two arms, but it's all very fuzzy.

The image the city shared came from 1:25 a.m. local time on May 21. "Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the city asked on social media on Wednesday.

For those not in the know, a chupacabra is a creature from folklore that's said to drink blood from goats. Social media followers chimed in a with a variety of explanations ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to a bobcat to Elvis.

Michael Kashuba, Amarillo's director of parks and recreation, confirmed to news channel KFDA that the image is indeed real. As of Thursday, the creature/object remains unidentified. With not much to go on, I think the figure is a cowgirl in a Stetson living out Patsy Cline's Walkin' After Midnight. It's Texas, after all.

Neither the Amarillo mayor's office nor the parks and rec department immediately responded to a request for additional comment.