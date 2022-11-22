Viral TikTok Products That Are Worth Getting on Black Friday

Black Friday deals are live and heating up. TikTok, the short-form video app most famous for dance videos and comedy sketches, has also become a great avenue for product recommendations, many of which have gone viral.

Whether you're on the hunt for that one perfect shade of lipstick or that portable blender people can't stop talking about, we've rounded up some of the best "TikTok made me buy it" products, many of which are on sale for Black Friday. Some of these items make for perfect holiday gifts, while others can spruce up your home aesthetic or skin care regimen. Others are just a great way to treat yourself.

Below are some of the top products that have gone viral on TikTok and are worth adding to your shopping list.

Home and organizational finds

Amazon A perfect companion for chilly nights, this blanket has six different heating levels and comes in brown, gray and red.

Amazon This fragrance diffuser is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, and lets you customize and control your scent selection and intensity with the Pura Smart Fragrance app.

Amazon Milk frothers -- and anything else related to coffee, really -- have been all over TikTok. This option from PowerLix is battery operated and comes with a stand.

Amazon Keep your bathroom organized with these stackable clear drawers from Stori, which will help you see what you have and keep you from rummaging around while looking for that one bottle of foundation you swear you saw the other day.

Amazon These organizer bins can help keep your fridge, freezer, countertops and cabinets in order. This set from Utopia Home includes five drawers and one egg holder.

Tech accessories

Amazon This sleep mask from Topoint also doubles as a pair of Bluetooth headphones (with a built-in mic for calls) so you can comfortably listen to music while falling asleep.

Amazon This is probably one of the most recommended tech products I've seen from TikTok. This digital clock has a big display that doubles as a mirror, three levels of brightness and two USB ports on the side so you can charge your other devices.

Amazon These cord holders help keep all your wires within reach. Stick them on your desk or on any smooth surface to keep everything organized. This option from AhaStyle comes in packs of either three or five.

Amazon This portable alarm offers some peace of mind in the event of any threat or danger. The keychain, from Taiker, makes a loud noise to signal for help and scare attackers. It also includes an LED light for walks at night.

Beauty and skin care

Revlon My colleague Karisa Langlo raves about this product, noting it made her hair look "almost salon-sleek after just one try." Made for folks like us who aren't too good at juggling a round brush and a blow dryer, this product does the job of both, making luscious locks more easily attainable.

Amazon Keeping your makeup brushes clean is important for helping maintain clear skin. This UV sanitizer from Brushean disinfects your brushes and kills up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It also doubles as a way to store your brushes and prevent them from collecting dust. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, with one charge lasting up to 50 cycles.

Clinique This is one of my personal favorite makeup products. Almost Lipstick has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to rave reviews on TikTok, with users saying it looks good with all skin tones. As a testament to its popularity, this product can be hard to pin down, since many vendors quickly sell out.

Ulta With all the hype around hyaluronic acid, it's no surprise that this lip gloss is all the rage. Give lips a fuller look with this gloss, which also offers a hydrating shine.

Ulta It turns out you can get great coverage from a foundation without breaking the bank. TikTokers are obsessed with this product that offers full coverage for a super smooth look. (Though many have noted it would be nice to have more shades.)

Target This isn't the sexiest option on here, but it may be one of the most useful. Dermatologists and skin care experts on TikTok swear by CeraVe's facial cleansers, particularly the foaming cleanser for normal to oily skin and the hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin.

Mugs, cups and blenders

Amazon This rechargeable USB blender from PopBabies lets you blend a drink anywhere -- at home, at the office or while traveling, for instance. You can then drink your concoction out of the same bottle, making for an easier cleanup.

Bed Bath & Beyond The collapsible design of this mug makes it easy to take with you anywhere or throw in a purse or bag. It includes a straw, lid and heat sleeve, and is microwave and dishwasher safe.

BruMate This BruMate Toddy XL stainless steel coffee mug is leakproof and triple insulated. It also comes in a range of fun colors.

Target Simple Modern is another drink ware brand that's dominated TikTok. This stainless steel water bottle has a straw-equipped lid, and also comes in a variety of colors. There are plenty of other popular designs, too, like this stainless steel tumbler.



