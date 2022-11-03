There's Now an Avatar-Themed Cereal Called 'Pandora Flakes'

Ever wonder what the Na'vi eat for breakfast?

The tall blue beings from James Cameron's Avatar movies would need some way to fuel all the swimming they've been doing lately. The solution could very well be Pandora Flakes, a new cereal that recently hit store shelves.

Released ahead of upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water, Pandora Flakes are a spin on Kellogg's Frosted Flakes. The word "frosted" is slightly visible above "flakes" on the box. But it's mostly blacked out by the word "Pandora."

The Way of Water is out in theaters on Dec. 16, 13 years after the original film. The sequel stars returning actors Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver. Kate Winslet is a new addition to the cast.

The new movie is set more than a decade after the events of the first and tells the story of the Sully family, consisting of Jake (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldaña) and their kids, according to an official synopsis.

Pandora Flakes have what Kellogg's calls "mini blueberry-flavored moon spheres." The aqua-colored balls visible on the box are kind of like neon-dyed Reese's Puffs.

Tony the Tiger is wearing a bandana decorated with those floating jellyfish-like creatures from the first movie. I'm just now noticing the mascot has a blue nose. Maybe we'll see him pop up in one of the three planned sequels to The Way of Water.

After debuting at Target in October, Pandora Flakes will be available at retailers nationwide in November, per Kellogg's. The suggested retail price is $6 for a 16.3-ounce box and $5 for a 10.2-ounce box.