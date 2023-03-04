X
The Best Viral TikTok Products That Are Worth Your Money

Now's your chance to scoop all those viral products you've seen while scrolling through TikTok.

Abrar Al-Heeti
Abrar Al-Heeti Video producer / CNET

Abrar Al-Heeti is a video host and producer for CNET, with an interest in internet trends, entertainment, pop culture and digital accessibility. Before joining the video team, she was a writer for CNET's culture team. She graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Though Illinois is home, she now loves San Francisco -- steep inclines and all.

Expertise Abrar has spent her career at CNET breaking down the latest trends on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, while also reporting on diversity and inclusion initiatives in Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Credentials Named a Tech Media Trailblazer by the Consumer Technology Association in 2019, a winner of SPJ NorCal's Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2022 and has twice been a finalist in the LA Press Club's National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.
4 min read
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

TikTok isn't just memes and cat videos. It's also a great way to find new products while scrolling. Odds are you've come across a handful of viral posts that you immediately think you need to have in your life, but not all products are as good as they seem. That's why we've done the testing and research to find the viral TikTok products that are actually worth getting.

Whether you're on the hunt for that one perfect shade of lipstick or that portable blender people can't stop talking about, we've rounded up some of the best "TikTok made me buy it" products. Some of these items make for perfect gifts, while others can spruce up your home aesthetic or skin care regimen. Others are just a great way to treat yourself.

Home and organizational finds

Nest fragrance diffuser
Amazon

Nest smart home fragrance diffuser

This fragrance diffuser is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, and lets you customize and control your scent selection and intensity with the Pura Smart Fragrance app.

$120 at Amazon
Milk frother
Amazon

PowerLix milk frother

Milk frothers -- and anything else related to coffee, really -- have been all over TikTok. This option from PowerLix is battery operated and comes with a stand.

$14 at Amazon
Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers
Amazon

Stori stackable cosmetic organizer drawers

Keep your bathroom organized with these stackable clear drawers from Stori, which will help you see what you have and keep you from rummaging around while looking for that one bottle of foundation you swear you saw the other day. 

$29 at Amazon
Fridge organizer
Amazon

Utopia Home fridge organizers

These organizer bins can help keep your fridge, freezer, countertops and cabinets in order. This set from Utopia Home includes five drawers and one egg holder.

$49 at Walmart$20 at Amazon
Heated throw blanket
Amazon

Bedsure electric heated blanket

A perfect companion for chilly nights, this blanket has six different heating levels and comes in brown, gray and red.

$90 at Amazon

Tech accessories

Bluetooth sleep mask
Amazon

Topoint Bluetooth sleep mask

This sleep mask from Topoint also doubles as a pair of Bluetooth headphones (with a built-in mic for calls) so you can comfortably listen to music while falling asleep.

$36 at Walmart$23 at Amazon
Alarm clock mirror with USB ports
Amazon

Digital alarm clock mirror with USB ports

This is probably one of the most recommended tech products I've seen from TikTok. This digital clock has a big display that doubles as a mirror, three levels of brightness and two USB ports on the side so you can charge your other devices. 

$24 at Amazon$30 at Walmart
Cord holders
Amazon

AhaStyle cord holders

These cord holders help keep all your wires within reach. Stick them on your desk or on any smooth surface to keep everything organized. This option from AhaStyle comes in packs of either three or five.

$8 at Amazon
Alarm keychain
Amazon

Taiker personal alarm keychain

This portable alarm offers some peace of mind in the event of any threat or danger. The keychain, from Taiker, makes a loud noise to signal for help and scare attackers. It also includes an LED light for walks at night.

$16 at Amazon

Beauty and skin care

beauty-gifts
Revlon

Revlon One-Step hair dryer

My colleague Karisa Langlo raves about this product, noting it made her hair look "almost salon-sleek after just one try." Made for folks like us who aren't too good at juggling a round brush and a blow dryer, this product does the job of both, making luscious locks more easily attainable.

$57 at Amazon
makeup-brush-cleaner-1
Amazon

Brushean makeup brush UV sanitizer

Keeping your makeup brushes clean is important for helping maintain clear skin. This UV sanitizer from Brushean disinfects your brushes and kills up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It also doubles as a way to store your brushes and prevent them from collecting dust. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, with one charge lasting up to 50 cycles.

$89 at Urbanoutfitters
almost-lipstick-black-honey-copy-1
Clinique

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

This is one of my personal favorite makeup products. Almost Lipstick has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to rave reviews on TikTok, with users saying it looks good with all skin tones. As a testament to its popularity, this product can be hard to pin down, since many vendors quickly sell out.

$23 at Clinique
Maybelline Lifter Gloss
Ulta

Maybelline Lip Lifter gloss

With all the hype around hyaluronic acid, it's no surprise that this lip gloss is all the rage. Give lips a fuller look with this gloss, which also offers a hydrating shine.

$10 at Ulta
L'Oréal Infallible foundation
Ulta

L'Oréal Paris Infallible powder foundation

It turns out you can get great coverage from a foundation without breaking the bank. TikTokers are obsessed with this product that offers full coverage for a super smooth look. (Though many have noted it would be nice to have more shades.)

$13 at Ulta
CeraVe Facial Cleanser
Target

CeraVe facial cleanser

This isn't the sexiest option on here, but it may be one of the most useful. Dermatologists and skin care experts on TikTok swear by CeraVe's facial cleansers, particularly the foaming cleanser for normal to oily skin and the hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin.

$14 at Target

Mugs, cups and blenders

PopBabies smoothie blender
Amazon

PopBabies portable blender

This rechargeable USB blender from PopBabies lets you blend a drink anywhere -- at home, at the office or while traveling, for instance. You can then drink your concoction out of the same bottle, making for an easier cleanup. 

$37 at Amazon
Stojo travel mug
Bed Bath & Beyond

Stojo travel mug

The collapsible design of this mug makes it easy to take with you anywhere or throw in a purse or bag. It includes a straw, lid and heat sleeve, and is microwave and dishwasher safe.

$20 at Bed Bath & Beyond
toddyxl-aqua-720x-1
BruMate

BruMate insulated coffee mug

This BruMate Toddy XL stainless steel coffee mug is leakproof and triple insulated. It also comes in a range of fun colors.

$40 at BruMate
Simple Modern
Target

Simple Modern water bottle

Simple Modern is another drink ware brand that's dominated TikTok. This stainless steel water bottle has a straw-equipped lid, and also comes in a variety of colors. There are plenty of other popular designs, too, like this stainless steel tumbler

$20 at Target