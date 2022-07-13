Reddit Users Can Now Drop Actual GIFs in the Comments

Your Reddit conversations are about to become a bit more animated thanks to a new feature. On Wednesday, Reddit and Giphy announced that users will now be able to add GIFs in the comments for certain subreddits. Rather than linking out to a GIF in the chat section for people to click, you can simply add one of Giphy's animated images to express yourself (we see you, Fire Elmo). But there are some conditions.

The feature is available in SFW (safe for work) and non-quarantined subreddits and Redditors must opt in to use it. It's up to moderators to enable GIFs for their communities, and this applies to new or existing subreddits. Depending on whether a mod opts in or out, users may or may not have access.

How does it work? Users can choose from Giphy's designated library of GIFs and pop one directly into their comment, along with text. This feature was previously only available to Powerups subscribers, but Reddit decided to expand it for all users on the platforms.

More to come.