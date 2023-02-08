Galaxy S23 Ultra Review Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Google's ChatGPT Rival Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review Super Bowl: How to Watch
Culture Internet Culture

Lebron James Honored With Animated Google Search Results

The search engine is celebrating the Lakers legend breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Lebron James Google Animation
Google Search's latest Easter egg honors Lebron James.
Screenshot/CNET

The day after Lebron James became the NBA's all-time top scorer, Google's search engine is honoring the 38-year-old Lakers forward with animated fanfare.

When users type "Lebron James" into the Google search bar, they're greeted with a deluge of crowns, confetti, backboards and basketballs in addition to their search results.

During a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, James hit a career total of 38,388 points, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387-point record, set in 1984. 

According to Google Trends editor Simon Rogers, James is the most searched NBA player in Google history. 

Google Search will often celebrate personalities and events with Google Doodles and surprise Easter eggs