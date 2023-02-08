The day after Lebron James became the NBA's all-time top scorer, Google's search engine is honoring the 38-year-old Lakers forward with animated fanfare.

When users type "Lebron James" into the Google search bar, they're greeted with a deluge of crowns, confetti, backboards and basketballs in addition to their search results.

During a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, James hit a career total of 38,388 points, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387-point record, set in 1984.



See also: Black History Month Google Doodle Honors Trailblazing Model Mama Cax



According to Google Trends editor Simon Rogers, James is the most searched NBA player in Google history.

Google Search will often celebrate personalities and events with Google Doodles and surprise Easter eggs.