Kanye West Banned for a Day From Instagram Over Trevor Noah Post

After a barrage of social media attacks on ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her current partner Pete Davidson and now Daily Show host Trevor Noah, rapper and producer Kanye West has received a 24-hour ban from Instagram, according to representatives of the social network's parent company Meta. TMZ reported the news earlier.

A post by West, which contained racial slurs directed toward Noah, appears to be the impetus for the ban. According to Meta, the post violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

West (also known as Ye) was posting in response to criticism from Noah. In a Today Show segment, Noah broke down what he called the public harassment of Kardashian.

Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. pic.twitter.com/qF3cfiYL9R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," Noah said. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Meta has said it will take further action if West continues to violate its policies after the suspension.