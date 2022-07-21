Jordan Peele to Fan Calling Him the 'Best Horror Director of All Time': Nope

When a fan on Wednesday tweeted about Jordan Peele being the best horror director ever, the Oscar winner stepped in to say "Nope."

Comic artist Adam Ellis praised Peele, the 43-year-old director of Get Out, Us and Nope, a sci-fi horror flick that opens in theaters Friday.

"I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?" Ellis wrote in a tweet. "Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can't."

Peele had a humble response, saying "Sir, please put the phone down I beg you."

"Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!," he wrote, attaching a GIF of himself nodding in a blonde wig, in a riff on the nodding man meme.

Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!! pic.twitter.com/71sVfXAu7S — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 20, 2022

Carpenter is a legendary director known for horror films like Halloween, The Fog and The Thing.

Peele won an Oscar for best screenplay for his debut film, Get Out, in 2018. His new film, Nope, stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun "as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery," according to a synopsis from Universal Pictures.