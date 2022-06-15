'Jiggle Jiggle' By Louis Theroux: What You Need to Know About the TikTok Rap

On TikTok? There's a distinct possibility you can't get Louis Theroux's voice out of your head. His catchy "jiggle jiggle" rap -- yep, you know the one I'm talking about -- has been accompanying viral videos all over the platform. Even ferrets and bumblebees are grooving to it.

Whether you'd consider yourself a hardened jiggle-jiggle rap listener or you've missed out on the smooth tune until now, here's what you need to know.

Theroux, a British-American documentarian and son of the famous novelist Paul Theroux, wrote the rap in an episode of his BBC 2 documentary series Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends. The episode aired way back in 2000. On Feb. 18, Theroux was asked if he remembered the rap during an appearance on the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, and he switched into star rapper-mode once again.

That's the version of the jiggle-jiggle song we've been hearing on TikTok. It's also no longer a cappella, thanks to Manchester-based producers Duke and Jones. They posted their music-accompanied video on March 16, and it's since gotten more than 50 million views.

Comments under the video go a little something like this: "I cannot physically stop listening to this." "Na, this goes hard." And simply, "phenomenal."

More videos using the sound have also poured in. Turns out you can apply the jiggle jiggle rap to just about anything. Here's a dog… dogging?

Boom. A million likes. This track is gold.

As for the inspiration for the lyrics? "Jiggle," "wiggle" and "dribble" apparently came to Theroux in the shower, according to Weird Weekends.

On the show, one of the rappers who helped Theroux write the track elaborated about the rap's iconic opening line, "My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds."

"You don't have quarters and dimes and nickels, you have dollars, hundreds and whatever you have," he said. "And whatever you have, it folds."

If you need more of Theroux's raps in your life, we have you covered. The BBC released footage that includes a second verse to the jiggle-jiggle rap. Here's the clip, which is from Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge, a newer series from Theroux that revisits his past work.

There was a second verse to @louistheroux's rap that’s never been released before now…



It’s just as awkward as the first 😂 pic.twitter.com/z2IiJcXRR6 — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) September 6, 2020

More dribble dribble incoming.

Even ferrets and bumblebees are grooving.

Some very coordinated dancing.

And some more… casual dancing.

Finally, a TikTok that sums up how we're all feeling.