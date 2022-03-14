How to Play Every Single Wordle Ever Made

Wordle Archive/Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Can't wait 24 hours for the next Wordle? Wordle Archive has you covered, giving you access to all 243 entries in the viral word game's back-catalog.

The Wordle Archive is an open-source tool "made with love" by computational biologist and designer Devang Thakkar, who launched the site in early January. Thakkar tweeted in January that his archive was getting over 100,000 users a day, a testament to the public hunger for more Wordle.

One of the great charms of the original Wordle is that you can only play once a day to guess the five-letter word within six tries. So I feel a bit naughty indulging in Wordle Archive, like I'm breaking an unspoken social contract. Wordle is supposed to be a precious little gem, a fleeting moment of pleasure that's reborn each day.

I might have mixed feelings about this stockpile of Wordle games, but Thakkar is providing a service for the Wordle-obsessed. It's a test of your self-control, like eating potato chips. Can you play just one? How about a handful?

Or maybe you tackle the entire thing and end up with nothing but an abyss to stare into, full yet unsatiated.

I'm proud to report that I played Wordle 1 and then stopped. The Wordle Archive will be like a treasure chest for me, something I open from time to time to grab a pretty bauble. But I will close the lid and continue to pledge my devotion to the original Wordle, once a day as it was intended.