Heidi Klum's Worm Costume Is the Best Halloween Outfit of All Time

Heidi Klum dressed up as a worm for Halloween and I am lost for words. I have gazed upon the worm. The worm is life.

At this point I don't think it's hyperbole to say that the fashion model's worm outfit is the greatest Halloween costume in history.

I mean look at this thing...

Here's a look from farther away, alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

And here's a terrifying super close up shot that sent me into hysterics.

These photographs were taken at Klum's 21st annual Halloween party in New York City. I am in actual shock at how good it is. Most Halloween costumes, especially celebrity Halloween costumes, are designed to make the wearer look beautiful or cool. Klum is a worm. A gigantic, worryingly realistic worm. It's simultaneously horrifying and hilarious. It is art. A masterclass. Iconic.

"I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm," she said, on the event's red carpet.

Perhaps the most incredible part of this whole worm thing, not only is there a conventionally beautiful woman underneath the worm, that conventionally attractive woman was dressed like this...

Fully losing it at Heidi Kworm pic.twitter.com/TUtHAtYBIb — Jordan Blok (@Jordanbloked) November 1, 2022

Beautiful on the inside... worm on the outside? I feel like this is saying something about something but I can't quite put my finger on it...

Either way, people are obsessed with this worm outfit. As they should be.

therapist: heidi klum as a worm isn't real, it cannot hurt you

heidi klum as a worm: pic.twitter.com/iSjQpHCYqP — anne t donahue (@annetdonahue) November 1, 2022

will be thinking about heidi klum’s worm costume for the next several days pic.twitter.com/IjRM6S6ggi — matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022

heidi klum taking the “would you still love me if i was a worm” test to all new heights pic.twitter.com/fZHwlmekfL — internet baby (@kirkpate) November 1, 2022

Heidi Klum is a Halloween QUEEN pic.twitter.com/qWtHNjYTLS — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) November 1, 2022

Here's some amazing behind the scenes footage of the costume being designed.

The behind the scenes of Heidi Klum’s costume is amazing pic.twitter.com/K0V0p3eyPk — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) November 1, 2022

What a masterpiece.