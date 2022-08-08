It might feel like every day on the internet is International Cat Day, but Monday is the official day to celebrate our feline friends around the world. Google tucked a sweet Easter egg for cat fans into its search results today.

Use Google to search for "cat," "cats" or "International Cat Day" and then click on the orange paw icon to get started. An interactive animation lets you click on the search results screen and generate a collection of sooty paw prints left by reaching cat arms. It's all set to meowing and purring sound effects. To clean the screen, hit the "x" button for a squeaky animation.

The paw thing isn't the kind of game where you're trying to set a high score. It's more akin to doodling. You can try to cover up your whole screen with paw prints or see how many times you can get the orange tabby arm to reach out.

Searching for "dogs" also delivers a similar experience. Click on the paw print icon to get dog arms leaving prints on the screen with barks and woofs to go along with it. You won't have to wait long to indulge your affection for canines. International Dog Day is coming up fast on Aug. 26.

But today is not about dogs. To celebrate International Cat Day, spoil your feline friends, play Stray with them and let them lounge on your keyboard while you click your heart out on Google for your (and their) entertainment.